Nasty Cherry tease “sexy” new music, announce livestream for this week

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Caleb Triscari • January 07, 2021

They'll debut a "very special very new song" in the livestream

Glam-punk outfit Nasty Cherry have teased the release of new music, with the band set to debut a new song later this week.

In a post on Instagram on January 4, the four-piece said they would be “obliterating January with [their] presence”, announcing the arrival of new videos and music.

“We got performance videos and new music coming for ya! Spoiler alert – it’s going to be sexy,” they said.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by NASTY CHERRY (@nastycherryband)

 

In a follow-up post overnight, the group announced a live-streamed performance this Friday (January 8) on IGTV and YouTube. Kicking off at 12pm PST, Nasty Cherry will perform their latest EP, ‘Season 2’, in full and debut a “very special very new song”.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by NASTY CHERRY (@nastycherryband)

 

Nasty Cherry released ‘Season 2’ in July last year through their mentor Charli XCX‘s label Vroom Vroom. The five-track EP was given four stars from NME, with reviewer Ali Shutler describing it as “the perfect kaleidoscopic playground for them to wrestle with matters of the heart and head, while also chasing their stadium-sized dreams”.

“‘Season 2’ sees the gang really start to play. Away from the glare of the public eye, the four-piece turn hype into something more permanent with a confident collection of tracks.”

Prior to the arrival of ‘Season 2’, Nasty Cherry were the subject of a Netflix series, I’m With The Band, which documented the band’s origins as a group put together by Charli XCX, early rehearsal sessions and debut single release.

“XCX gave us the rundown, which was basically, ‘We don’t know what we’re doing, but we’re going to make songs’,” Chloe Chaidez told NME.

