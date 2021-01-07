Search

Discover

NEWS

Trent Reznor pays fresh tribute to David Bowie: “I’m grateful that our lives intersected”

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Sam Moore • January 07, 2021

"I can hear his voice. He penetrated through the layers of bullshit that I’d built around myself"

Trent Reznor has paid fresh tribute to David Bowie ahead of the five-year anniversary of the latter’s death this weekend.

Bowie’s 74th birthday is set to be marked tomorrow (January 8) with a special livestream event that Reznor will take part in, while Sunday (January 10) marks five years since Bowie’s death in 2016.

Speaking to Consequence of Sound, Reznor reflected on his memories of listening to and working with Bowie as he gave his latest tribute to the late musician.

The Nine Inch Nails frontman recalled how he would listen to Bowie’s records when he was growing up, cementing Bowie in Reznor’s mind as the “best archetype for someone who has a fantastic voice and was kind of an actor pretending to be a rock star, in a way”.

“[It] seemed to give him the ability to reinvent himself in ways that just felt like it would take a lot of courage to have had success at something and then throw it away and try something new,” Reznor said.

Recalling how Nine Inch Nails later opened for Bowie on his ‘Outside Tour’ in 1995, Reznor remembered how he got to saw Bowie in person “and be terrified and intimidated” before then finding “an actual human being behind it that did impossibly live up to whatever you projected on him”.

“What really left the biggest impression on me was there I was in a bad state of addiction and kind of going down the toilet. And [Bowie] was on the other end to have come out of it,” Reznor continued.

“There were the few kind of big brother / fatherly times where he’d call me aside and kind of get on my shit: ‘You need to get your shit together.’ It doesn’t have to end up down there. He didn’t say this, but look at where he was. He was happy. He was still taking chances.”

Reznor concluded by saying that he “still thinks about that dude all the time, and I still listen to him constantly”.

“I’m grateful that our lives intersected, and I’m grateful for, whether he knew it or not, how much he helped me in those dark times before I chose to get my shit together,” Reznor added about Bowie.

“And I can hear his voice. He penetrated through the layers of bullshit that I’d built around myself. I’m grateful for that.”

Bowie’s widow Imam paid tribute to the late musician in a recent interview, saying that he “is in our hearts and minds on a daily basis”.

The post Trent Reznor pays fresh tribute to David Bowie: “I’m grateful that our lives intersected” appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

4 7 14
Load more comments
  1. KattieeLone
    Kattie Look what I can do,⚡⚡ I'm sure you will not regret! we will fun together. ➤➤ My cont︆︆acts ✅✅==>> bit.do/fMdEm ★★ Spend the night with me and you just stay happy! ➤➤ I am wait︆︆ing for you here ==>> bit.do/fMdEm
    ...show more
  2. KattieeLone
    Kattie Look what I can do,⚡⚡ I'm sure you will not regret! we will fun together. ➤➤ My cont︆︆acts ✅✅==>> bit.do/fMdEm ★★ Spend the night with me and you just stay happy! ➤➤ I am wait︆︆ing for you here ==>> bit.do/fMdEm
    ...show more
  3. GailBaca
    GailBaca I'm making more than $75k by just doing very easy and simple online job from home.Last month my friend sis received $94280 from this work by just giving only 2 to 3 hrs a day.Everybody start earning money online. visit for more details... See...........>> Www.CareerToday1.com
    ...show more
  4. HeleReynolds
    HelenReynolds Every month I am earning online more than $8650 by doing a very simply online job from my home. By doing this in my part time I was able to save enough to buy me a new car in just a few months. This is so freaking easy that everyone should try it… Start making some dollars online today by following instructions on this website HERE══════► Www.Work85.com
    ...show more
  5. CheriRCarney
    CheriCarney I get paid more than $120 to $130 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this i have earned easily $15k from this without having online working skills. This is what I do...... www.Salary8.Com
    ...show more
  6. CheriRCarney
    CheriCarney I get paid more than $120 to $130 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this i have earned easily $15k from this without having online working skills. This is what I do...... www.Salary8.Com
    ...show more
  7. dailybongdavn
    Thanh My Tips free trận đấu giữa Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao ngày 9/1/2021 Link website: dailybongdavn.com/nhan-dinh-soi-keo-atletico-madrid-vs-athletic-bilbao-09-01-2021/
    ...show more
  8. LydiaaaBennett
    LydiaBennett **Makes $140 to $180 per day online work and i received $16894 in one month online acting from home.I am a daily student and work simply one to a pair of hours in my spare time.Everybody will do that job and online makes extra cash by simply...open this site.......-----------> Www.Jobs16.com
    ...show more
  9. LydiaaaBennett
    LydiaBennett **Makes $140 to $180 per day online work and i received $16894 in one month online acting from home.I am a daily student and work simply one to a pair of hours in my spare time.Everybody will do that job and online makes extra cash by simply...open this site.......-----------> Www.Jobs16.com
    ...show more
  10. HelenGucc
    Helenaaa Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> kutt.it/c81o7s
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.