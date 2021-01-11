Watch Nandi Bushell cover Led Zeppelin’s ‘Immigrant Song’ for Jimmy Page’s birthday

Nandi Bushell has shared a cover of Led Zeppelin‘s ‘Immigrant Song’ to mark Jimmy Page‘s 77th birthday – watch it below.

The 10-year-old drumming sensation played the solo song by looping her drum, bass and guitar parts.

“The first time I heard the immigrant song by Led Zeppelin was in the movie School Of Rock when Jack Black was driving the van, turns around and screams ‘ahh-aah’,” Bushell wrote in the track’s description. “Best movie ever!

“I have loved dropping the LED ever since! John Bonham and his son Jason Bonham are both incredible drummers.

“Led Zeppelin are so so so good! Hope you guys love my loop I made for you. Happy Birthday Jimmy Page.”

The Led Zeppelin cover follows the young viral star, who famously beat Dave Grohl in a drum challenge last year, sharing her first new cover of 2021 last week – playing Blur’s ‘Song 2’ in a tribute to her burgeoning love of Britpop.

“This week I have been learning about #Britpop, the 90’s and about this awesome battle between 2 bands called Blur and Oasis,” Bushell explained in a tweet. “The 90[s] seemed like a fun time for music. Wahoo!!! Loving this song.”

Bushell had previously shared a song bidding farewell to a turbulent 2020, posted on New Year’s Eve, as well as a powerful performance of Slipknot’s ‘Unsainted’ on December 26.

Bushell gained fame after being noticed by Grohl when her take on Nirvana‘s ‘In Bloom’ went viral earlier in 2020. Grohl then responded to a challenge posed by Bushell last August in which the aspiring rocker challenged the 51-year-old to a drum-off through a video she posted covering Foo Fighters‘ hit song ‘Everlong’.

Grohl then composed Bushell her own superhero theme, which Bushell then duly responded to, penning ‘Rock and Grohl – The EPIC Battle’.

