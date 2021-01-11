MF DOOM was close to completing ‘Madvillainy’ sequel before his death

MF DOOM was reportedly “85% done” with the sequel to collaborative album ‘Madvillainy’ at the time of his death.

The legendary rapper, whose death was confirmed on New Year’s Eve, teamed up with Madlib to release the acclaimed 2004 album under their collaborative name Madvillain.

The pair released the album via Stones Throw Records – with founder Peanut Butter Wolf revealing that a sequel was on the way at the time of DOOM’s death.

“DOOM was always telling me ‘It’s 85% done, it’s 85% done.’ That was the magic number,” Wolf said on the Juan Ep is Dead podcast.

He went on to recall how DOOM initially sent him 11 tracks for the project in 2009, but wanted to hold off on releasing the project until “a few more songs” were finished.

“I got a little frustrated, and I was just like, you know, ‘It’s gonna happen when it’s gonna happen.’ I don’t wanna be the guy to force creativity or anything,” he added.

While Wolf confessed he doesn’t know whether the tracks will ever see the light of day, he has secured the blessing of DOOM’s family to release them if he eventually decides to.

Last week, Flying Lotus revealed that he and MF DOOM were working on an EP together before the rapper’s passing.

FlyLo, who had worked with DOOM previously, was one of the first musicians to take to social media to express his disbelief and shock.

“God fucking damnit,” he tweeted. “What the fuck!!?!? Are u serious? My souls is crushed. The weight of this moment. I know we are in a pandemic but we have to celebrate DOOM. Just playing the music isn’t good enough.”

Over the weekend, Aesop Rock and Homeboy Sandman paid tribute to MF DOOM with new track ‘Ask Anyone’.

