Lil Nas X has recalled how he enjoyed a “crazy night out” with Lizzo after winning big at the Grammys last year.

The ‘Old Town Road’ rapper picked up the gongs for Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at last year’s awards, while Lizzo triumphed in the Best Urban Contemporary Album category, as well as winning the Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Truth Hurts’, and Best Traditional R&B Performance for the song ‘Jerome’.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the rapper opened up on hitting the town with Lizzo after he was asked about the most memorable part of Grammy night.

“Probably when I went to the strip club with Lizzo. That was a pretty great time. They were playing our songs and stripping. It was a crazy night,” he said.

The rapper also gave fans an update on what to expect from his debut album, which is set to arrive later this year.

“It’s all about sex and nothing else,” he said, before adding, “I’m kidding. It’s about all the things I’ve been experiencing, like pre-fame and after and what I expect to be experiencing.”

His appearance on the show came days after it was confirmed that the ‘Old Town Road (Remix)’ is now the most certified song in music history.

The Billy Ray Cyrus-featuring version of the hit track was released on April 5, 2019, four months after the independent release of the original track.

Last week, the song was awarded its 14th platinum certification, helping it to break the record for the most certifications a song has ever received. Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber’s ‘Despacito’ previously held the title, having gone platinum 13 times.

The post Lil Nas X reveals “crazy” night at strip club with Lizzo after Grammys triumph appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.