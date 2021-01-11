Search

Discover

NEWS

Lil Nas X reveals “crazy” night at strip club with Lizzo after Grammys triumph

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Nick Reilly • January 11, 2021

"I went to the strip club with Lizzo. That was a pretty great time"

Lil Nas X has recalled how he enjoyed a “crazy night out” with Lizzo after winning big at the Grammys last year.

The ‘Old Town Road’ rapper picked up the gongs for Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at last year’s awards, while Lizzo triumphed in the Best Urban Contemporary Album category, as well as winning the Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Truth Hurts’, and Best Traditional R&B Performance for the song ‘Jerome’.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the rapper opened up on hitting the town with Lizzo after he was asked about the most memorable part of Grammy night.

“Probably when I went to the strip club with Lizzo. That was a pretty great time. They were playing our songs and stripping. It was a crazy night,” he said.

The rapper also gave fans an update on what to expect from his debut album, which is set to arrive later this year.

“It’s all about sex and nothing else,” he said, before adding, “I’m kidding. It’s about all the things I’ve been experiencing, like pre-fame and after and what I expect to be experiencing.”

His appearance on the show came days after it was confirmed that the ‘Old Town Road (Remix)’ is now the most certified song in music history.

The Billy Ray Cyrus-featuring version of the hit track was released on April 5, 2019, four months after the independent release of the original track.

Last week, the song was awarded its 14th platinum certification, helping it to break the record for the most certifications a song has ever received. Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber’s ‘Despacito’ previously held the title, having gone platinum 13 times.

The post Lil Nas X reveals “crazy” night at strip club with Lizzo after Grammys triumph appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

3 10 10
  1. albert554
    Albert Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions..... www.payssh.com
    ...show more
  2. albert554
    Albert Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions..... www.payssh.com .36
    ...show more
  3. CaitlinSdee
    Caitlin ⚡⚡ I look for the guy for the ero︆︆tic relations.★★ I will communicate to you.❤Adds to my friends➤➤ =>> bit.do/fMqoA You wants new feelings ? add me. ➤➤ You won't bedis︆︆appointed! ✅✅ write me ✅✅==>> bit.do/fMqoA
    ...show more
  4. elizahe42
    elizahe42 Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions................... WWW.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  5. JuliaGood
    JuliaGood I bought a brand new BMW after having made $4269 this past one month and just over 14k last 5 week. I actually started this few Weeks ago and almost immediately started to bring home minimum 97 BUCKS p/h. I use details from this webpage... See.....>> Www.CareerToday1.com
    ...show more
  6. NicoBrown6
    NicoleBrown Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely!what I do..... Www.Work85.com
    ...show more
  7. patricia.j.cano
    PatriciaCano I am now making extra $19k or more every month from home by doing very simple and easy job online from home. I have received exactly $20845 last month from this home job. Join now this job and start making extra cash online by follow instruction on the given website......... Www.Jobcash1.com
    ...show more
  8. dailybongdavn
    Thanh My Tips free trận đấu giữa AC Milan vs Torino ngày 13/1/2021 Link tips: dailybongdavn.com/nhan-dinh-soi-keo-ac-milan-vs-torino-ngay-13-1-2021/
    ...show more
  9. AnnieDRuzicka
    AnnieRuzicka I get paid more than $120 to $130 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this i have earned easily $15k from this without having online working skills. This is what I do...... www.Salary8.Com
    ...show more
  10. HelenGucc
    Helenaaa Guys Hello !!!★★ I love se︆︆x and play dirtу➤➤ Adds to my friends =>> v.ht/FL6GT You want to know me better ⚡⚡ Then do not wait and co︆︆py the link and call me.✅ Just be✅ =>> v.ht/FL6GT
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.