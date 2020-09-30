Tame Impala have rescheduled their North American tour for the second time, postponing the dates to July 2021.

The North American tour was meant to kick off in May this year in support of their latest album, ‘The Slow Rush’, but was axed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tour was then postponed to February next year.

Tame Impala’s North American tour will now commence on July 22, 2021 in Mexico City, and will conclude on October 18 in Miami, Florida. All tickets purchased prior to rescheduling will be honoured for the new dates.

‘The Slow Rush’ was released in February this year. Upon release, NME gave the album a four-star review, saying, “Tame Impala’s first album in five years sees them move away from guitars and into mega-pop songwriting. The results are exhilarating.”

Tame Impala’s North American tour dates are:

JULY 2021

Thursday 22 – Mexico City, Foro Sol

Wednesday 28 – Glendale, Gila River Arena

Friday 30 – Denver, Pepsi Center

AUGUST

Monday 2 – Portland, Moda Center

Wednesday 4 – Vancouver, Rogers Arena

August 6 – George, Gorge Amphitheatre

Thursday 12 – Houston, Toyota Center

Friday 13 – Dallas, American Airlines Center

Saturday 14 – Austin, Frank Erwin Center

SEPTEMBER

Wednesday 15 – San Francisco, Chase Center

OCTOBER

Monday 4 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

Tuesday 5 – Detroit, Little Caesars Arena

Thursday 7 – Chicago, United Center

Friday 8 – Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum

Sunday 10 – St. Paul, Xcel Energy Center

Wednesday 13 – Washington, Capital One Arena

Friday 15 – Atlanta, State Farm Arena

Sunday 17 – Orlando, Amway Center

Monday 18 – Miami, American Airlines Arena

The post Tame Impala reschedule North American tour dates to July 2021 appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.