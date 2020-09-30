Search

Discover

NEWS

Tame Impala reschedule North American tour dates to July 2021

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Eddy Lim • September 30, 2020

The tour was initially planned for May this year

Tame Impala have rescheduled their North American tour for the second time, postponing the dates to July 2021.

The North American tour was meant to kick off in May this year in support of their latest album, ‘The Slow Rush’, but was axed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tour was then postponed to February next year.

Tame Impala’s North American tour will now commence on July 22, 2021 in Mexico City, and will conclude on October 18 in Miami, Florida. All tickets purchased prior to rescheduling will be honoured for the new dates.

‘The Slow Rush’ was released in February this year. Upon release, NME gave the album a four-star review, saying, “Tame Impala’s first album in five years sees them move away from guitars and into mega-pop songwriting. The results are exhilarating.”

Tame Impala’s North American tour dates are:

JULY 2021
Thursday 22 – Mexico City, Foro Sol
Wednesday 28 – Glendale, Gila River Arena
Friday 30 – Denver, Pepsi Center
AUGUST
Monday 2 – Portland, Moda Center
Wednesday 4 – Vancouver, Rogers Arena
August 6 – George, Gorge Amphitheatre
Thursday 12 – Houston, Toyota Center
Friday 13 – Dallas, American Airlines Center
Saturday 14 – Austin, Frank Erwin Center
SEPTEMBER
Wednesday 15 – San Francisco, Chase Center
OCTOBER
Monday 4 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
Tuesday 5 – Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
Thursday 7 – Chicago, United Center
Friday 8 – Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum
Sunday 10 – St. Paul, Xcel Energy Center
Wednesday 13 – Washington, Capital One Arena
Friday 15 – Atlanta, State Farm Arena
Sunday 17 – Orlando, Amway Center
Monday 18 – Miami, American Airlines Arena

The post Tame Impala reschedule North American tour dates to July 2021 appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

3 5 7
  1. sihirgh
    sihir [ Work At Home For USA ] I quit working at shoprite and now I make $65-85 per/h. How? I'm working online! My work didn't exactly make me happy so I decided to take a chance on something new… after 4 years it was so hard to quit my day job but now I couldn't be happier. Here’s what I do….................Www.Works75.com
    ...show more
  2. AlicjaClooee
    Alicja Hey ! ⚡⚡⚡ Looking for some fun to get into? ⚡⚡⚡Me too! ✅✅ Let's get to know each other on a much more personal level ✅✅ ==>> is.gd/profile6251
    ...show more
  3. faksforu
    faksforu I get paid over $190 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless..., Copy Here→→→→→ WWW.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  4. alenaritov
    alena Hey ! ⚡⚡⚡ Looking for some fun to get into? ⚡⚡⚡Me too! ✅✅ Let's get to know each other on a much more personal level ✅✅ ==>>alena696969.blogspot.com
    ...show more
  5. MariaSRaines
    MariaRaines my co-worker's step-mother makes $82 hourly on the computer. She has been out of work for eight months but last month her check was $15643 just working on the computer for a few hours. go to this web-site.....www.jobcash1.Com
    ...show more
  6. refoh
    refoh ●▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬● [ USA PEOPLE COME HERE ONLY ] ★I am making 16k monthly for working from home. I never thought that it was legit but my best friend is earning 10 thousand dollars a month by working online and she recommended me to try it. ★ for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lotCOPY HERE.............................................www.jobs35.com
    ...show more
  7. refoh
    refoh ●▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬● [ USA PEOPLE COME HERE ONLY ] ★I am making 16k monthly for working from home. I never thought that it was legit but my best friend is earning 10 thousand dollars a month by working online and she recommended me to try it. ★ for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lotCOPY HERE.............................................www.jobs35.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.