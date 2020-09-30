Tame Impala reschedule North American tour dates to July 2021

The tour was initially planned for May this year
Tame Impala have rescheduled their North American tour for the second time, postponing the dates to July 2021.
The North American tour was meant to kick off in May this year in support of their latest album, ‘The Slow Rush’, but was axed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tour was then postponed to February next year.
Tame Impala’s North American tour will now commence on July 22, 2021 in Mexico City, and will conclude on October 18 in Miami, Florida. All tickets purchased prior to rescheduling will be honoured for the new dates.
‘The Slow Rush’ was released in February this year. Upon release, NME gave the album a four-star review, saying, “Tame Impala’s first album in five years sees them move away from guitars and into mega-pop songwriting. The results are exhilarating.”
Tame Impala’s North American tour dates are:
JULY 2021
Thursday 22 – Mexico City, Foro Sol
Wednesday 28 – Glendale, Gila River Arena
Friday 30 – Denver, Pepsi Center
AUGUST
Monday 2 – Portland, Moda Center
Wednesday 4 – Vancouver, Rogers Arena
August 6 – George, Gorge Amphitheatre
Thursday 12 – Houston, Toyota Center
Friday 13 – Dallas, American Airlines Center
Saturday 14 – Austin, Frank Erwin Center
SEPTEMBER
Wednesday 15 – San Francisco, Chase Center
OCTOBER
Monday 4 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
Tuesday 5 – Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
Thursday 7 – Chicago, United Center
Friday 8 – Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum
Sunday 10 – St. Paul, Xcel Energy Center
Wednesday 13 – Washington, Capital One Arena
Friday 15 – Atlanta, State Farm Arena
Sunday 17 – Orlando, Amway Center
Monday 18 – Miami, American Airlines Arena
