Search

Discover

NEWS

Watch the new story trailer for ‘Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Surej Singh • September 30, 2020

Eivor and the Vikings plot to invade England

Ubisoft has released a new story trailer for the highly anticipated Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, ahead of the game’s launch in November.

The trailer shows lead protagonist Eivor (portrayed as male) as he begins plotting for the Vikings’ invasion of England, after his brother Sigurd returns from a conquest. As the trailer progresses, players are given a look at the multiple kingdoms that rule over England and the numerous ways the Vikings can overthrow them.

The trailer also introduces a mysterious assassin, who seems to be mentoring Eivor in his quest to conquer England. Towards the end of the clip, the unnamed assassin warns Eivor of “a darkness unseen, an unknowable threat” that is bound to England’s destiny.

“Eivor will face powerful figures including Saxon kings and the warmongering sons of Ragnar Lothbrok, as well as a mysterious, growing threat to England’s destiny,” reads the trailer’s official description.

Check out the trailer below.

While the story trailer focuses mainly on the male iteration of Eivor, players will be given the freedom to switch between the male or female version of the character at any point throughout the game. Ubisoft has been sure to assure players that Eivor’s gender will not affect the game’s story in any way.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla was originally slated to release on November 17, but has since been brought forward to make it a launch title for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10. It will also be available on PC, PS4, Google Stadia and Xbox One on the same day.

The game will also be a launch title for the PS5. It will be released alongside the console on November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, and November 19 for the rest of the world. Pre-orders are available now.

The post Watch the new story trailer for ‘Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

3 8 6
  1. sihirgh
    sihir [ Work At Home For USA ] I quit working at shoprite and now I make $65-85 per/h. How? I'm working online! My work didn't exactly make me happy so I decided to take a chance on something new… after 4 years it was so hard to quit my day job but now I couldn't be happier. Here’s what I do….................Www.Works75.com
    ...show more
  2. AlicjaClooee
    Alicja Hey Man💋 do u want to see me naked? ⚡⚡Go to private 💚 broadcast for u and me, 💚I want to fulfill all your sexual fantasies💋 =>> is.gd/profile6251
    ...show more
  3. faksforu
    faksforu I get paid over $190 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless..., Copy Here→→→→→ WWW.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  4. alenaritov
    alena Hey ! ⚡⚡⚡ Looking for some fun to get into? ⚡⚡⚡Me too! ✅✅ Let's get to know each other on a much more personal level ✅✅ ==>>alena696969.blogspot.com
    ...show more
  5. MariaSRaines
    MariaRaines my co-worker's step-mother makes $82 hourly on the computer. She has been out of work for eight months but last month her check was $15643 just working on the computer for a few hours. go to this web-site.....www.jobcash1.Com
    ...show more
  6. refoh
    refoh ●▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬● [ USA PEOPLE COME HERE ONLY ] ★I am making 16k monthly for working from home. I never thought that it was legit but my best friend is earning 10 thousand dollars a month by working online and she recommended me to try it. ★ for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lotCOPY HERE.............................................www.jobs35.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.