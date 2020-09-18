Search

Listen to Muse frontman Matt Bellamy’s stunning cover of Simon And Garfunkel’s ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’

September 18, 2020

"One of my favourite songs of all time, and a timely song for a tough year”

Muse‘s Matt Bellamy has shared a cover of Simon And Garfunkel‘s ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’.

His take on the track, which you can listen to below, sees Bellamy swaps out the original’s piano led melody for an acoustic guitar

“One of my favourite songs of all time, and a timely song for a tough year,” Bellamy said in a statement. “We should all reach out and be there for our friends right now!”

Bellamy’s Simon And Garfunkel cover follows the recent release of his solo song ‘Tomorrow’s World’, inspired by life in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic

“I have been reminded of what really matters in life and have discovered growing optimism, appreciation and hope for the future,” said Bellamy at the time. “The song title comes from an old BBC TV show called Tomorrow’s World, which I watched as a child in the 1980s and always enjoyed the wild futuristic predictions of what life would be like now.”

“It all seems rather lovely, comforting and naive in retrospect and reminds me that none of us ever really know what the future holds.”

Muse, meanwhile recently released their anticipated new live film, Simulation Theory.

Speaking to NME earlier this year, Bellamy said: “It’s a cool film set in the ‘80s sci-fi world of the last album. We made it before [COVID-19] happened, but it does contain themes about a virus taking over people’s reality.”

NME‘s Mark Beaumont described the film as a “mind-bursting spectacular merging enhanced footage from their ‘Simulation Theory’ live show with a filmic narrative, it sets out to make the album, already their most consistent and coherent of recent years, into their most fully-rounded concept piece yet.”

