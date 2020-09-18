Search

Discover

NEWS

Harry Styles set to star alongside Lily James in LGBTQ+ drama ‘My Policeman’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • September 18, 2020

Styles will play Tom, a policeman torn between two worlds.

Harry Styles is reportedly being lined up to star alongside Lily James in an adaptation of Bethan Roberts’ LGBTQ+ novel My Policeman.

The film, which has been snapped up by Amazon Studios, is set to be directed by Michael Grandage, with Oscar-nominated scribe Ron Nyswaner adapting Roberts’ 2012 book for the big screen.

While Styles’ involvement is yet to be officially confirmed, Collider reports he will play a policeman called Tom, the love interest of James’ character Marion.

Set in 1950s Brighton, My Policeman tells the story of schoolteacher Marion, who immediately falls for Tom when the pair first meet.

Harry Styles
Harry Styles (Picture: Dave Benett/Getty Images)

But Tom is torn between two worlds when he falls in love with Patrick, a museum curator.

Set at a time when homosexuality was illegal, Tom is forced to question whether it would be safer for him to marry Marion – before the love lives of all three characters eventually collide with devastating consequences.

The film will reportedly employ a flashback structure and also takes place in the late ’90s, when Tom and Marion take an elderly, invalid Patrick into their home, forcing them to revisit the events that took place 40 years earlier.

The latest big screen turn for Styles comes after it was revealed that he will star in Don’t Worry Darling, alongside Chris Pine and Florence Pugh.

Directed by Olivia Wilde, Don’t Worry Darling is said to be set in the Californian desert in 1950, and focuses on a utopian community.

It will follow the singer’s acting debut, which came in 2017 Christopher Nolan film Dunkirk.

Earlier this year, Harry Styles had to postpone his upcoming European tour dates behind his second solo album ‘Fine Line’ until 2021 due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Fine Line’ came out last December, and NME said it was “packed with personality and charm” in a four-star review.

The post Harry Styles set to star alongside Lily James in LGBTQ+ drama ‘My Policeman’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

4 3 3
  1. manifeg
    manifeg [ Work At Home For USA ] My roommate 's step brother "s friend is earning 6000$ dollars by doing online job!!!!!,,,, for minimum to 6hours daily . He started this job about 6 months ago .... Now google is paying him $500 daily basis ... Really this is a awesome job.there is no boss , no stress of work just doing this advertising job or some others ETC...... IF YOU ARE INTERESTED ,,,,, You have to come on this site >>>>>>>>>> >>>>> >>>>> >>>>> >>>Www.Works75.com
    ...show more
  2. kohija
    kohija [ USA PEOPLE COME HERE ONLY ] 𝙟𝙤𝙗 𝙤𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙪𝙣𝙞𝙩𝙮 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮𝙤𝙣𝙚! 𝙒𝙤𝙧𝙠 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙝𝙤𝙢𝙚, 𝙤𝙣 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙥𝙪𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝘼𝙣𝙙 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙘𝘼𝙣 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙠 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙤𝙬𝙣 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙨. 𝙔𝙤𝙪 𝙘𝘼𝙣 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙠 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙟𝙤𝙗 𝘼𝙨 𝘼 𝙥𝘼𝙧𝙩 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚 𝙤𝙧 𝘼𝙨 𝘼 𝙛𝙪𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚 𝙟𝙤𝙗. 𝙔𝙤𝙪 𝙘𝘼𝙣 𝙚𝘼𝙧𝙣 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 65$ 𝘼𝙣 𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙩𝙤 1000$ 𝘼 𝙙𝘼𝙮! 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙞𝙨 𝙣𝙤 𝙡𝙞𝙢𝙞𝙩𝘼𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨, 𝙞𝙩 𝘼𝙡𝙡 𝙙𝙚𝙥𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙨 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝘼𝙣𝙙 𝙝𝙤𝙬 𝙢𝙪𝙘𝙝 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙬𝘼𝙣𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙚𝘼𝙧𝙣 𝙚𝘼𝙘𝙝 𝙙𝘼𝙮 HERE.............................................Www.jobs35.com
    ...show more
  3. bohicasbohicas
    bohicas [ Work At Home For USA ] My roommate 's step brother "s friend is earning 6000$ dollars by doing online job!!!!!,,,, for minimum to 6hours daily . He started this job about 6 months ago .... Now google is paying him $500 daily basis ... Really this is a awesome job.there is no boss , no stress of work just doing this advertising job or some others ETC...... IF YOU ARE INTERESTED ,,,,, You have to come on this site >>>>>>>>>> >>>>> >>>>> >>>>> >>>Www.Works44.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.