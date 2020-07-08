Search

Peace and love! Ringo Starr celebrates 80th birthday with star-studded YouTube show

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • July 08, 2020

Starr hailed the power of the Black Lives Matter movement during last night's show.

Ringo Starr has marked his 80th birthday with a livestream featuring a series of appearances from some of his famous friends.

The Beatles drummer is known for marking each birthday with a charity event in Hollywood, but coronavirus meant that he was forced to stage it from home for the first time.

With Starr leading proceedings from his drum kit, the event saw cameos from the likes of Dave Grohl, Joe Walsh, Sheryl Crow and Elvis Costello – who all performed a selection of Beatles covers.

After sharing clips from previous concerts, Ringo also took a moment to reflect on the power of the Black Lives Matter movement.

He said: “There’s no greater act any of us can make than to stand up and be counted when you see injustice.

“I don’t have to tell you that the Beatles’ early success had a lot to do with the influence we found in American artists.

“We loved listening to Ray Charles, Little Richard is my hero, Stevie Wonder, Sister Rosetta Tharpe – I saw her live at the cabin – and my stepdad’s favorite, Billy Eckstine. The list goes on and on.”

He added: “Black lives matter. Stand up and make your voice heard.”

Money raised from the livestream went to four charities; Black Lives Matter, the David Lynch Foundation, MusiCares and WaterAid.

Starr has long held concerts to mark his birthday in his adopted home of the United States. For the past 12 years, he’s hosted the ‘Peace and Love’ celebration event in Los Angeles on the date. Last year, David Lynch, Peter Jackson, Nils Lofgren, Sheila E., Benmont Tench, Ed Begley, Jr. and more joined him.

