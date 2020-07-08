Watch the trailer for new HBO series ‘We Are Who We Are’ starring Kid Cudi

The trailer for forthcoming HBO series We Are Who We Are, starring Kid Cudi, has been released.

The new series was created by filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, known for his work on Call Me By Your Name and Suspiria. The show’s score was composed by Blood Orange.

A coming of age story, We Are Who We Are follows two American teenagers who, along with their military and civilian parents, live on a US military base in Italy. The eight-part show will premiere in September, though the exact air date is currently unconfirmed.

Watch the We Are Who We Are trailer below:

The forthcoming show also features Chloë Sevigny, Jack Dylan Grazer, Alice Braga, Jordan Kristine Seamón, Spence Moore II, Faith Alabi, Francesca Scorsese, Ben Taylor, Corey Knight, Tom Mercier and Sebastiano Pigazzi in various roles.

It’s not the first time Kid Cudi – real name Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi – has appeared on mainstream television. In 2010, Mescudi was cast as Domingo Brown in How to Make It in America, also an HBO show. The rapper is also slated to have a significant role in the upcoming film, Bill & Ted Face the Music.

Earlier this year Mescudi released ‘Leader Of The Delinquents’, his first solo single since December 2016.

Last month Mescudi teased a trailer for a CGI animated show based on his 2018 collaborative album with Kanye West, ‘Kids See Ghosts’.

The rapper is also getting his own Netflix show, Entergalactic, a collaboration with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, which too will be animated music series based on his new album of the same name.

