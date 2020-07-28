Search

Discover

NEWS

The Weeknd makes cameo appearance on ‘Robot Chicken’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Damian Jones • July 28, 2020

The Weeknd makes cameo appearance on 'Robot Chicken'

The Weeknd has made a series of cameo appearances in the Adult Swim show Robot Chicken.

The singer appears as three characters, in the animated series including Tyler Perry’s character Madea. You can watch footage below.

The singer – real name Abel Tesfaye – previously made a special guest appearance in and co-wrote an episode of American Dad! as an animated version of himself.

He also recently starred as himself alongside Adam Sandler in the Netflix drama Uncut Gems.

Earlier this week, the singer shared the official video for his latest single ‘Snowchild’, which also sees him animated as a 2D version of himself on a journey back in time, resurrecting a number of his past alter-egos.

We see The Weeknd circa ‘Trilogy’ (2012), ‘Starboy’ (2016) and ‘After Hours’, with the star donning his red suit and shades for the latter era look.

Towards the end of the clip, we find a present-day Tesfaye being spat out by bats into the ‘I Feel It Coming’ video location. He eventually makes his way to Las Vegas where his ‘After Hours’ character wreaks havoc.

The video for ‘Snowchild’ follows on from official visuals for ‘Heartless’, ‘In Your Eyes’, ‘Blinding Lights’, ‘Until I Bleed Out’ and the album’s title track – all of which carry the same concept.

Last month, The Weeknd donated $1million (£785m) to coronavirus relief efforts. “I was raised in Scarborough [Toronto] and felt it was important to give back to the community that raised me during the hard times of this pandemic,” he said of the gesture.

In a four-star review, NME said that ‘After Hours’ “stands as The Weeknd’s strongest record in some time, but still there’s a nagging question of what’s to come. Because once you go pop, and then back to your roots, where exactly do you go next? That’s precisely the problem The Weeknd faces with his next effort.”

The post The Weeknd makes cameo appearance on ‘Robot Chicken’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

2 2 7
  1. novem34656
    novem34656 My friend’s step-mother makes $82/hour on the computer. She has been fired for seven months but last month her check was $19082 just working on the computer for a few hours. Check The Detail..........................Www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  2. macad67
    macad67 my ­n­e­i­g­h­b­or's st­e­p-­m­ot­h­er ­m­A­k­es $87/­h­our ­o­n t­h­e ­l­A­pt­o­p. S­h­e ­h­As ­b­e­e­n ­out ­o­f w­or­k ­f­or s­ix ­m­o­nt­hs ­but ­l­Ast ­m­o­nt­h ­h­er ­c­h­e­c­k w­As $14640 just w­or­k­i­n­g ­o­n t­h­e ­l­A­pt­o­p ­f­or ­A ­f­ew ­h­ours. R­e­A­d ­m­or­e ­o­n t­h­is s­it­e ­g­o t­o t­h­is s­it­e ­h­o­m­e t­A­b ­f­or ­m­or­e ­d­et­A­i­l HARE....>>>>>> www.fox200.com
    ...show more
  3. KarenHPorter
    KarenPorter My last pay test was $9500 operating 12 hours per week on line. my sisters buddy has been averaging 15k for months now and she works approximately 20 hours every week. i can not accept as true with how easy it become as soon as i tried it out. This is what do,................................... Www.BizSalary.com
    ...show more
  4. samrisha
    samrisha I’m making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is where i started>>>.........www.salaryapps.com
    ...show more
  5. xeraw67390xeraw67390
    xeraw67390 My last month's online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have. joined this job about 3 months ago and  in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website.........HERE══════►►► www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  6. raken65433
    raken65433 Every month I am earning online more than $8650 by doing a very simply online job from my home. By doing this in my part time I was able to save enough to buy me a new car in just a few months. This is so freaking easy that everyone should try it... Start making some dollars online today by following instructions on this website ==>>HERE→→→→→www.eonline1.com
    ...show more
  7. hixawon
    hixawon Last month I have made $18623 by working online from home in my part time. I have made this income in my very first month of joining and that was awesome. I am a college student and doing this job in only my part time. I want you also to join this and start earning online right now by follow details on this link..........www.right75.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.