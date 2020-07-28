Search

Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello praises Portland protesters for chanting the lyrics to ‘Killing In The Name’

July 28, 2020

Demonstrations in the US city have being going on for 61 consecutive days

Rage Against The Machine‘s Tom Morello has hailed protesters in Portland for chanting the lyrics to ‘Killing In The Name’.

Demonstrators have clashed with police in the city in recent days and footage has now emerged of them singing the trademark lyric: “Fuck you, I won’t do what you tell me,” at federal officers.

The footage prompted Morello to post a number of tweets, in one of which he said: “Well that’s what it’s for!” in reference to the 1992 protest track.

Portland’s protests have being going on for 61 consecutive days, which escalated after federal officers arrived earlier this month.

The Portland protests began as part of the nationwide demonstrations triggered by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.

Floyd died when white police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, with footage of the incident being viewed by millions of people across the globe.

Chauvin has since been sacked and charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Three of his colleagues, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Keung, are all facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

His death sparked protests around the world.

Meanwhile, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker recently shared a joint cover of ‘Killing In The Name’ in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

MGK and the Blink-182 drummer, who have collaborated on multiple occasions in the past, also took to the streets of Los Angeles in the fight against police brutality towards African Americans.

