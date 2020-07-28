Search

Dr Dre has taken a knee with Colin Kaepernick

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Damian Jones • July 28, 2020

It comes just weeks after the rapper and producer spoke out over George Floyd's death

Dr Dre has taken a knee with former San Fransisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in the wake of recent protests in the US.

The rapper and producer posted a pic of the pair on his Instagram page with the caption “defiant”. It comes just weeks after Dre spoke out over the death of George Floyd.

“It’s like, man, that situation, it hurt my heart. My heart is still aching,” he previously said.

“And it felt like that cop had his knee on all of our necks, meaning black men. And yeah, it’s extremely painful. It’s extremely painful because it keeps going on. It continues to go on and it’s like, ‘What can we do? Or what do we need to do to make this thing stop? What is supposed to happen to make this thing stop? It has to stop. What the… is supposed to happen?’”

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Defiant. @kaepernick7

A post shared by Dr. Dre (@drdre) on

Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis on May 25 following an altercation with police officers. Floyd, who was African American, was killed when a white police officer appeared to kneel on his neck as he lay on the ground during an arrest. Former police officer Derek Chauvin has since been sacked and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

His death sparked protests around the world.

Kaepernick meanwhile, started an entire movement at a 2016 game after he famously kneeled during the national anthem in protest at police brutality.

The pair’s knee comes after protesters in Portland were praised by Rage Against The Machine‘s Tom Morello for chanting the lyrics to ‘Killing In The Name’.

Portland’s protests have being going on for 61 consecutive days, which escalated after federal officers arrived earlier this month.

