Mick Jagger, Lorde and Green Day sign open letter on unauthorised use of music by politicians

Major artists including the likes of Green Day, Mick Jagger, Lorde, Blondie and REM have all signed an open letter to prevent the unauthorized use of their music at political rallies.

Jagger, who has previously denounced Donald Trump for playing The Rolling Stones at his rallies, joined forces with the extensive list of artists and the Artists Rights Alliance (ARA) ahead of the US elections.

In an open letter penned by the ARA, they demand that the major US national political party committees “establish clear policies requiring campaigns to seek the consent of featured recording artists, songwriters, and copyright owners before publicly using their music in a political or campaign setting”.

Other high profile signatories include the likes of Keith Richards, Pearl Jam, Courtney Love, Elvis Costello, and Panic! At The Disco.

In the letter, which is addressed to the Democratic and Republican National, Congressional, and Senatorial committees, the Artists Rights Alliance say that political campaigns are obliged to seek permission to use music for their rallies, while music creators hold the ultimate decision over who can use their music.

The letter adds: “We’ve seen so many artists and estates dragged into politics against their will and forced to take aggressive action to prohibit the use of their music—usually songs that are broadcast during political rallies. It can confuse and disappoint fans and even undermine an artists’ long term income—and mostly it’s just not right.

“Many of these artists have spent a lifetime making music that we all know and love. At the very least, it should be their choice – especially in these hyper-partisan times. With so many creators raising concerns about this issue, it is time to take action and ensure our voices are heard.”

You can read the full note here.

The latest action comes after Neil Young said he was considering suing Trump for using his music at rallies.

Young, an outspoken critic of the President, has condemned Trump’s use of ‘Rockin’ In The Free World’ at his campaign events multiple times this year.

Trump was also recently served with a cease and desist order by Linkin Park for the unauthorized use of their track ‘In The End’ at rallies, following the likes of Dexys Midnight Runners, Panic! At The Disco, and The Rolling Stones in demanding that the President doesn’t use their music at public events.

