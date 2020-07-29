Watch members of Tool, Primus and Mastodon cover Rush song ‘Anthem’

Members of bands including Tool, Primus, Mastodon, and Coheed and Cambria joined forces for a coronavirus lockdown cover of a Rush song.

In the video recorded for the fifteenth instalment of Gwarsenio Hall’s Two Minutes to Late Night series, a Patreon-spawned project created to give both musicians and fans an outlet for performance during quarantine, the musicians perform from their respective homes.

Primus bassist Les Claypool, Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher, Tool drummer Danny Carey, Coheed and Cambria frontman Claudio Sanchez and guitarist Stephen Brodsky (Mutoid Man, Cave In) are seen rocking out to Rush’s 1975 song ‘Anthem’, taken from the group’s second album ‘Fly by Night’.

All the musicians involved in the cover redirected funds to the Cancer Research Institute.

Claypool, who is an outspoken Rush fan, was scheduled to cover the band’s 1977 record ‘A Farewell to Kings’ on tour with Primus but they were forced to postpone the tribute to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Neil Peart, the visionary drummer and lyricist for Rush, died in January following a brain cancer battle.

Often considered one of the greatest drummers to ever pick up a pair of sticks, Peart joined Rush in 1974 along with singer/bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson. His flamboyant yet definitive style helped make the trio one of the key bands of the classic-rock era.

