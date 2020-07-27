Search

Discover

NEWS

‘The Witcher’ prequel series ‘Blood Origin’ confirmed for Netflix

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Warner • July 27, 2020

The show will be set 1200 years before Geralt of Rivia

A prequel series to The Witcher called The Witcher: Blood Origin has been ordered by Netflix.

The hit fantasy series, which stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, debuted on the platform last year — though the new series will be set in an Elven world 1,200 years before the main show.

It will tell the story of the origin of the first Witcher and the events that led to the “conjunction of the spheres”, where “the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one”.

Blood Origin will be in six parts and will be overseen by The Witcher‘s writer/supervising producer Declan de Barra, while Lauren Schmidt Hissrich will serve as executive producer. The Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski will act as creative consultant.

“As a lifelong fan of fantasy, I am beyond excited to tell the story The Witcher: Blood Origin,” de Barra said in a statement. “A question has been burning in my mind ever since I first read The Witcher books: What was the Elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans?

“I’ve always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilizations, how science, discovery, and culture flourish right before that fall. How vast swathes of knowledge are lost forever in such a short time, often compounded by colonization and a rewriting of history. Leaving only fragments of a civilization’s true story behind.

“The Witcher: Blood Origin will tell the tale of the Elven civilization before its fall, and most importantly reveal the forgotten history of the very first Witcher.”

Netflix is also preparing another Witcher spin-off in the form of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, an anime film that will tell the origin story of Vesemir, Geralt of Rivia’s mentor and father figure.

“Long before mentoring Geralt, Vesemir begins his own journey as a witcher after the mysterious Deglan claims him through the Law of Surprise,” the film’s synopsis reads.

The post ‘The Witcher’ prequel series ‘Blood Origin’ confirmed for Netflix appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

3 1 5
  1. Ballend
    JenniferACardona [ STAY AT HOME & WORK AT HOME ] Start making money this time... Spend more time with your family & relative by doing jobs that only require for you to have a computer and an internet access and you can have that at your home. Start bringing up to $65o to $7oo a month. I've started this job and earn handsome income and now i am exchange it with you, so you can do it too. You can check it out here............www.workshiring.com
    ...show more
  2. birimo0
    birimo ◄ STAY AT HOME & WORK AT HOME FOR USA ► Makes $140 to $180 per day online work and i received $16894 in one month online acting from home.I am a daily student and work simply one to a pair of hours in my spare time.Everybody will do that job and monline akes extra cash by simply... open this link...........www.Lifestylesreview.com
    ...show more
  3. kigapid
    kigapid [ Work At Home For USA ] I started earning $350/hour in my free time by completing tasks with my laptop that i got from this company I stumbled upon online...Check it out, and start earning yourself . for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot Here...........................www.wikitrender.com
    ...show more
  4. Behag52890
    Behag52890 Google is now paying $11570 to $12500 per month for working online from home. I have joined this job 2 months ago and i have earned $10588 in my first month from this job. I can say my life is changed-completely for the better! Check it out what i do www.Review60.com
    ...show more
  5. MichelleJMorgan
    MichelleMorgan I getting Paid upto $18953 this week, Working Online at Home. I’m full time Student. I Surprised when my sister's told me about her check that was $97k. It’s really simple to do. Everyone can get this job Go to home media tab for more details............► Www.BizSalary.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.