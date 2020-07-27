Search

Watch St. Vincent “fumble through” a cover of Led Zeppelin’s ‘Stairway To Heaven’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • July 27, 2020

Sounds pretty good to us, Annie!

St. Vincent has shared a video cover of her playing Led Zeppelin‘s ‘Stairway To Heaven’ as a fond tribute to those who “fumble through” the song in guitar shops — watch her rendition of the classic track below.

“Since guitar stores have been closed, I thought you might have missed the sound of someone fumbling through ‘Stairway To Heaven,’” the artist, AKA Annie Clark, wrote in the accompanying caption to the clip, which she shared on Instagram yesterday (July 26).

St. Vincent further joked about giving an honourable mention to ‘Smoke On The Water’, ‘Sweet Home Alabama’, ‘Black Dog’ and ‘Wherever I May Roam’ in a nod to the riffs and songs that can usually be heard being strummed or played by customers in guitar stores.

“Love to all my guitar players out there,” she added. “I know. I miss it too.” Watch St. Vincent perform ‘Stairway To Heaven’ above.

Earlier this month, it was announced that St. Vincent will take part in a forthcoming installment of Audible’s Words and Music listening series.

The episode will focus on the artist’s creative journey and vision, and will launch in the coming months on Audible.

Back in May, St. Vincent provided vocals for a song that featured on the soundtrack to the Netflix series The Eddy.

