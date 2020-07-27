Search

Franz Ferdinand’s Alex Kapranos and Clara Luciani are teasing a collaboration together

By Sam Moore • July 27, 2020

"I will give to you Summer Wine"

Franz Ferdinand‘s Alex Kapranos and Clara Luciani look set to debut their new collaboration this week.

The two artists have been teasing their new project on social media in the past few days, with both uploading the same picture of the two of them together on Instagram on Saturday (July 25).

Kapranos’ caption read “I will give to you Summer Wine”, while Luciani’s read the same but in French — hinting at the title of their first collaborative song release.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

I will give to you Summer Wine @jesuisclaraluciani

A post shared by Alex Kapranos (@alkapranos) on

The phrase is also a line in Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood’s ‘Summer Wine’, which was released in 1967.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Je te donnerai du vin d’été … @alkapranos

A post shared by Clara Luciani (@jesuisclaraluciani) on

Yesterday (July 26), Kapranos and Luciani shared a clip from a possible new music video for ‘Summer Wine’, as well as a link to the website karaokedeldesierto.mx.

The ‘Karaoke del Desierto’ site leads to a holding page which displays text in Spanish which, when translated, reads: “Desert karaoke: In the style of Alex Kapranos and Clara Luciani”.

Tomorrow’s date (July 28) also appears on the site, meaning that the song will likely premiere at some point tomorrow.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

https://karaokedeldesierto.mx/

A post shared by Alex Kapranos (@alkapranos) on

Back in January, Kapranos spoke out after Franz Ferdinand’s name started trending on Twitter in the wake of the killing of Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani.

Fearing that Iran may retaliate to the Donald Trump-ordered air strike which killed Major Soleimani in Baghdad, many took to Twitter to compare Soleimani’s assassination to that of Archduke Franz Ferdinand, whose death in June 1914 led to the First World War.

