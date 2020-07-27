Franz Ferdinand’s Alex Kapranos and Clara Luciani are teasing a collaboration together

Franz Ferdinand‘s Alex Kapranos and Clara Luciani look set to debut their new collaboration this week.

The two artists have been teasing their new project on social media in the past few days, with both uploading the same picture of the two of them together on Instagram on Saturday (July 25).

Kapranos’ caption read “I will give to you Summer Wine”, while Luciani’s read the same but in French — hinting at the title of their first collaborative song release.

View this post on Instagram I will give to you Summer Wine @jesuisclaraluciani A post shared by Alex Kapranos (@alkapranos) on Jul 25, 2020 at 9:00am PDT

The phrase is also a line in Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood’s ‘Summer Wine’, which was released in 1967.

View this post on Instagram Je te donnerai du vin d’été … @alkapranos A post shared by Clara Luciani (@jesuisclaraluciani) on Jul 25, 2020 at 9:00am PDT

Yesterday (July 26), Kapranos and Luciani shared a clip from a possible new music video for ‘Summer Wine’, as well as a link to the website karaokedeldesierto.mx.

The ‘Karaoke del Desierto’ site leads to a holding page which displays text in Spanish which, when translated, reads: “Desert karaoke: In the style of Alex Kapranos and Clara Luciani”.

Tomorrow’s date (July 28) also appears on the site, meaning that the song will likely premiere at some point tomorrow.

View this post on Instagram https://karaokedeldesierto.mx/ A post shared by Alex Kapranos (@alkapranos) on Jul 26, 2020 at 11:00am PDT

Back in January, Kapranos spoke out after Franz Ferdinand’s name started trending on Twitter in the wake of the killing of Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani.

Fearing that Iran may retaliate to the Donald Trump-ordered air strike which killed Major Soleimani in Baghdad, many took to Twitter to compare Soleimani’s assassination to that of Archduke Franz Ferdinand, whose death in June 1914 led to the First World War.

