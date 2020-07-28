Search

Bono and the Edge take on ‘Stairway To Heaven’ – watch it now

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Anna Rose • July 28, 2020

The first time U2 have played the song in full

Bono and the Edge have performed an acoustic rendition of the Led Zeppelin classic ‘Stairway To Heaven’, sharing a video of the cover today (July 28) to YouTube.

The members of U2 dedicated their take on the classic to their long-serving road crew. In the video, Bono can be heard saying, “There’s one annoying aspect of an Irish crew that has to be said. Wherever you go in the world, whatever venue you’re playing — whether it’s the Olympia or 3 Arena or Madison Square Garden — you walk into the venue and it’s a big moment, and you’ll hear a song that we said, ‘We’ll never, ever play this.’ And that’s right, ‘Stairway to Heaven’.”

“These professionals believe they play this better than the band. And you know, it might be true.”

Watch U2 take on ‘Stairway To Heaven’ below:

It’s the first time U2 have ever performed the song in full, save snippets through their live performances.

Recently St. Vincent, aka Annie Clark, shared her own video of her take on the classic track, saying “Since guitar stores have been closed, I thought you might have missed the sound of someone fumbling through ‘Stairway To Heaven’.”

Led Zeppelin themselves have not performed the hit song since they last toured together in 2007. Earlier this month, guitarist Jimmy Page reiterated he thinks it is “really unlikely” the band will reunite to tour again in the future.

