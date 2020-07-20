Search

Snoop Dogg launches new mobile game ‘Snoop Dogg’s Rap Empire’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Patrick Clarke • July 20, 2020

The latest from Snoop's 'Digital Dogg' brand

Snoop Dogg has launched a new mobile video game via his Digital Dogg gaming and animation company titled ‘Snoop Dogg’s Rap Empire’.

The game, available for iOS and Android now, sees users playing as an aspiring rapper whose music gets heard by Snoop who helps them build a rap empire, with tasks including building a management team, signing to a label, recording tracks and building a studio.

Digital Dogg’s previous credits include Snoop Dogg Animojis and an app for Ice Cube’s ‘Big3’ basketball league.

Later this week, meanwhile, Snoop is to face off against DMX in the next round of the Verzuz series, in what is being billed as “the battle of the dogs”.

After starting out as a 20-song showdown between producers, the series has now seen rappers and performers facing off against each other. Snoop and DMZ will be going head to head this Wednesday (July 22).

Last month, meanwhile, Snoop shared a secretly filmed clip of Dr. Dre and Kanye West working in the studio together.

In the “exclusive footage,” Snoop appears to be sat in the back of a studio while Dre and West are working on music.

The same day, Snoop confirmed that he was working on new material with country music legend Willie Nelson, their first music together since 2009’s ‘My Medicine’. More details are yet to emerge.

