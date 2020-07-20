Search

Discover

NEWS

‘Deadpool’ creator says there “may not be” a third film

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Warner • July 20, 2020

Rob Liefeld also calls for Cable spin-off

Deadpool‘s creator has admitted that there “may not be another” movie in the franchise, though is “fine” if that is the case.

The future of the franchise is up in the air at the moment following Disney’s acquisition of Fox, with the last movie in the series, Deadpool 2, released back in 2018.

Speaking to Collider about the possibility of Deadpool 3, Rob Liefeld said: “You know what? There may not be another Deadpool, and I’m fine. Because I have to live with the fact that I had two amazing experiences, two movies I’m extremely proud of, I love knowing everybody on those movies.

Deadpool
Deadpool

“I love Ryan [Reynolds], Josh [Brolin], Zazie [Beets], David [Leitch], Tim Miller. All of them. The work they did was fantabulous, those movies are here to stand the test of time. You know, but in the world we live in, nothing is guaranteed. And it takes a lot to make movies. And post-quarantine, it’s weird.”

Liefeld also addressed the possibility of a spin-off for Brolin’s character Cable, noting: “Cable should have his own movie series. He can exist independent of Deadpool in a heartbeat. He has for years.

“If Deadpool’s been in like 330 comics, Cable’s been in about 520. Yes, I’ve counted…. In between Deadpool 2 wrapping and opening, I got really close with Josh. And he was very excited about exploring Cable in the subsequent sequels. The X-Force standalone movie that was, in his own words, Cable-centric.”

movies of 2018

Last year, Deadpool 2 director David Leitch revealed that he had some “crazy ideas” for a potential third film.

“In everybody’s world, everybody wants to make it,” he said. “So, if I was ever approached to make Deadpool 3, my answer would be, ‘Hell yes,’ but I think there’s a lot of things going on in the shake-up with Fox and Disney and where that whole Marvel world after Endgame is gonna be.”

“I have a lot of ideas but I’m keeping them close to my vest so, if they ever come and I’m grateful enough for them to call, I can share all my crazy ideas.”

The post ‘Deadpool’ creator says there “may not be” a third film appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

2 4 13
Load more comments
  1. novem34656
    novem34656 My friend’s step-mother makes $82/hour on the computer. She has been fired for seven months but last month her check was $19082 just working on the computer for a few hours. Check The Detail..........................Www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  2. Anees1122
    Anees Qurashi Lokking for mor excitement Its a great platform crackabout.com/typing-master-crack/
    ...show more
  3. jiposa
    jipos My last paycheck was $2500 for working 12 hours a week online. My sisters friend has been averaging 8k for months now and she works about 30 hours a week. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out. The potential with this is endless. This is what I do........Www.Earn75.Com
    ...show more
  4. GodaSingle
    Goda Look what I can do,⚡⚡ I'm sure you will not regret! we will fun together. ➤➤ My cont︆︆acts ✅✅==>> is.gd/profile26438
    ...show more
  5. nidahi
    nidahi [FOR USA] Start working at home with Google! Just work for few hours and have more time with friends and family. I earn up to $4500 per week. It's a great work at home opportunity. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out..copy and past thisawebsaite ........HERE☛☛ www.wikitrender.com
    ...show more
  6. AliciaGogo
    Alicia YOU WANT TO FU︆︆CK ME RIGHT NOW?I LOVE💋 PASSI︆︆ONATE S︆︆EX AND HOT GU︆︆YS.💋My cont︆︆acts==>> gg.gg/kotfr
    ...show more
  7. piwabe
    piwabe I am making a real GOOD MONEY (200$ to 400$ / hr )online fro my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 13,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don't have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site....Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work. COPY This Website...www.salaryapps.com
    ...show more
  8. voboxam694
    voboxam694 My last month's online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have. joined this job about 3 months ago and  in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website.........HERE══════►►► www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  9. SondraGMartin
    SondraGMartin S­t­a­r­t n­o­w e­a­r­n­i­n­g c­a­s­h e­v­e­r­y m­o­n­t­h o­n­l­i­n­e f­r­o­m h­o­m­e­. G­e­t­t­i­n­g p­a­i­d m­o­r­e t­h­a­n $­1­5­k b­y d­o­i­n­g a­n e­a­s­y j­o­b o­n­l­i­n­e­. ­I h­a­v­e m­a­d­e $­1­9­7­1­5 i­n l­a­s­t ­4 w­e­e­k­s f­r­o­m t­h­i­s j­o­b­. E­a­s­y t­o j­o­i­n a­n­d e­a­r­n­i­n­g f­r­o­m t­h­i­s a­r­e j­u­s­t a­w­e­s­o­m­e­. J­o­i­n t­h­i­s r­i­g­h­t n­o­w b­y f­o­l­l­o­w i­n­s­t­r­u­c­t­i­o­n­s h­e­r­e­.­.­.­.­.­.­. www.online103.com
    ...show more
  10. wapivay
    wapivay ●▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬● [ USA PEOPLE COME HERE ONLY ] Make $6,000-$8,000 A Month Online With No Prior Experience Or Skills Required. Be Your Own Boss And Choose Your Own Work Hours.Thanks A lot Start here>→→→→→ ­­­­­­­­­ Www.lifestylesreview.Com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.