Search

Discover

NEWS

Watch Christine and the Queens perform ‘La Vita Nuova’ for Global Citizen’s Global Goal concert

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Caleb Triscari • June 29, 2020

Filmed in Paris' Grand Palais

Christine and the Queens has continued her trend of theatrical live-streamed performances with a rendition of her recent release, ‘La Vita Nuova’ for the ‘Global Goal: Unite For Our Future’ digital benefit concert over the weekend.

The performance was filmed within the empty Grand Palais in Paris and features Chris – real name Héloïse Letissier – moving around in a Balmain black jumpsuit.

Watch the performance of ‘La Vita Nuova’ below:

The ‘Global Goal’ concert was held on June 27 and featured performances from Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Usher and Justin Bieber, among others. For their performances, Cyrus covered The Beatles’ ‘Help!’ and Coldplay brought attention to the death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain, who died in police custody.

“This is a very strange year that we’re experiencing together,” Letissier said on the Global Citizen page.

“Now more than ever is not the time to remain silent. Silence kills, and as an artist what I can do is speak up and hope that the ecstasy of a song is a hint for something more.”

The ‘La Vita Nuova’ EP was released in February and earned a five-star review from NME, which said Chris “has a gift for injecting emotional heft into the vessel of warped, left-field pop”.

The performance follows another earlier this month, in which Chris performed ‘I Disappear in Your Arms’ in a similar style on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

The post Watch Christine and the Queens perform ‘La Vita Nuova’ for Global Citizen’s Global Goal concert appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

3 2 9
  1. vogeg75419
    vogeg75419 My last month’s online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have joinedc this job about 3 months ago and in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website………HERE══════►►► www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  2. vogeg75419
    vogeg75419 My last month’s online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have joinedc this job about 3 months ago and in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website………HERE══════►►► www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  3. Annelica
    Alissia ❤ Fu­ck this young and sexy virgin - puta.best#SexyCat21
    ...show more
  4. JOHURUL
    ROKEJION Available in a variety of sizes and colors Buy yours now before it is too late! Order here => mdjohurulislam.blogspot.com/2020/06/nurse-love.html #nurse#nursing#nurselife#nursepractitioner#instanursing#nurseproblems#nursingschoolproblems#aprn#nursesrock#nurselife#healthcare#nursecollab#nurseproblems#rnchat#nurseentrepreneur#hcr#nurse#nurseup#ptsafety
    ...show more
  5. rebeccabaker6
    RebeccaBaker I get paid over $87 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless.Heres what I've been doing►,,,,,:two_hearts:,,,,,► Www.BizSalary.com
    ...show more
  6. reonzyen
    reon heyy I feel so naughty today You want to know me better Then Copy link and call me .⚡⚡ Here ✅ =>> www.purefuck.tk
    ...show more
  7. StellaWrite
    Stella Hey Man💋 do u want to see me naked? ⚡⚡Go to private 💚 broadcast for u and me, 💚I want to fulfill all your sexual fantasies💋 =>> is.gd/id9632
    ...show more
  8. universalcam5
    UniversalChemicals <a href="www.universalcamchemicals.com/potassium-cyanide-pills.html ">potassium cyanide pills For Sale  </a> <a href="www.universalcamchemicals.com/potassium-cyanide-powder.html">Potassium Cyanide Powder for sale  </a> <a href="www.universalcamchemicals.com/liquid-red-mercury.html">Liquid Red Mercury For Sale  </a> <a href="www.universalcamchemicals.com/nembutal-sodium-liquid.html">Nembutal Sodium Liquid For Sale  </a> <a href="www.universalcamchemicals.com/phenylacetone-oil.html">phenylacetone Oil For Sale  </a> <a href="www.universalcamchemicals.com/pmkpiperonyl-methyl-ketone.html">pmkpiperonyl methyl ketone For Sale  </a> <a href="www.universalcamchemicals.com/silver-liquid-mercury.html">Liquid Silver Mercury For Sale  </a> <a href="www.universalcamchemicals.com/ssd-chemical-solution.html ">SSD Solutions For Sale  </a> <a href="www.universalcamchemicals.com/etorphine.html ">etorphine For Sale  </a> <a href="www.universalcamchemicals.com/ayurvedic-urea.html ">ayurvedic-urea For Sale  </a>  <a href="www.universalcamchemicals.com/nembutal-sodium-powder.html">Nembutal Sodium Powder For Sale  </a>  <a href="www.universalcamchemicals.com/sodium-cyanide-pills.html ">Sodium Cyanide For Sale  </a> <a href="www.universalcamchemicals.com/seconal-sodium.html">Seconal Sodium For Sale </a> <a href="www.universalcamchemicals.com/red-mercury-powerder.html ">Red Mercury Powder For Sale  </a>
    ...show more
  9. universalcam5

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.