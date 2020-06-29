Search

See Lady Gaga’s rescheduled Chromatica Ball tour dates for summer 2021

By Will Richards • June 29, 2020

"I can't wait to see you there! Keep dancing at home in the meantime"

Lady Gaga has rescheduled her Chromatica Ball tour dates for summer 2021 – see the new list of gigs below.

Gaga becomes the latest in a huge line of artists to reschedule shows due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The Chromatica Ball is officially moving to Summer 2021,” she wrote, announcing the new dates. “We’ve been working hard to figure out the safest and soonest way to bring this show to you, but most importantly want everyone to be healthy and able to dance together at the shows as we always have.

“If you’ve purchased a ticket already, you’ll find all of the new information in your email inbox. I can’t wait to see you there! Keep dancing at home in the meantime.”

Credit: Norbert Schoerner

The Chromatica Ball included a huge UK show at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London, alongside a Paris gig and a number of North American shows.

See the full list of Lady Gaga’s rescheduled Chromatica Ball tour dates below.

24th July, 2021 – Paris, Stade de France
30th July, 2021 – London, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
7th August, 2021 – Boston, Fenway Park
16th August, 2021 – Toronto, Rogers Centre
19th August, 2021 – East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium
27th August, 2021 – Chicago, Wrigley Field

Reviewing ‘Chromatica’, NME wrote: “On ‘Chromatica’ Gaga has fully embraced creating a pure pop album. The record is littered with catchy choruses and glossy production – but it goes deeper than that. ‘Chromatica’ is “about healing and it’s about bravery,” she explained before the album came out, adding: “sound is what healed me in my life period, and it healed me again making this record”.

“You can certainly hear that. From the exhilarating melodies to the positive, hope-filled lyrics, ‘Chromatica’ is a celebration – and a well-deserved one at that.”

