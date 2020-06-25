Search

Discover

NEWS

Kristen Bell quits role as mixed-race character on animated show ‘Central Park’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Richards • June 25, 2020

"This is a time to acknowledge our acts of complicity. Here’s one of mine"

Kristen Bell has quit her role as the voice actor of a mixed-race character on new Apple TV+ animated show Central Park.

Bell plays the role of Molly in the show, whose father (voiced by Leslie Odom Jr) is a Black man, and mother (Kathryn Hahn) is a white woman.

“This is a time to acknowledge our acts of complicity. Here’s one of mine,” Bell said in a statement posted to Twitter. “Playing Molly in Central Park shows a lack of awareness of my pervasive privilege. Casting a mixed race character w/a white actress undermines the specificity of the mixed race & Black American experience.”

Bell continued: “It was wrong and we, on the Central Park team, are pledging to make it right. I am happy to relinquish this role to someone who can give a much more accurate portrayal and I will commit to learning, growing and doing my part for equality and inclusion.”

In a full statement from the show’s creators, posted as a photo in Bell’s tweets, revealed that Bell will remain on the show, taking on a different role.

“We profoundly regret that we might have contributed to anyone’s feeling of exclusion or erasure,” they said. “Black people and people of color have worked and will continue to work on Central Park but we can do better.

“We’re committed to creating opportunities for people of color and Black people in all roles, on all our projects – behind the mic, in the writers room, in production, and in post-production.”

Back in January, Central Park creator Loren Bouchard defended Bell’s casting as Molly, saying: “Kristen needed to be Molly. We couldn’t not make her Molly. But then we couldn’t make Molly white and we couldn’t make Kristen mixed race so we just had to go forward.”

Over the past weeks, a number of TV episodes have been removed from the internet due to perceived racial insensitivity and use of blackface, including 30 Rock, which this week had four episodes removed at creator Tina Fey’s request.

The post Kristen Bell quits role as mixed-race character on animated show ‘Central Park’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

1 1 10
  1. cavagi
    cavagi My last month paycheck was for 11000 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour.... click here ======►► W­w­w­.earn75.com
    ...show more
  2. BrendaHickox0
    BrendaHickox I quit working at shoprite and now I make $65-85 per/h. How? I'm working online! My work didn't exactly make me happy so I decided to take a chance on something new… after 4 years it was so hard to quit my day job but now I couldn't be happier. Here’s what I do….........► Www.BizSalary.com
    ...show more
  3. Miranzaa18
    Miraaa Hеy.I'm seаrсh a bаd bоy fоr relaхing tоgethеr ❤ I аm waiting you 💋 Seе me hеre ==>> kutt.it/VZnqK
    ...show more
  4. dewopi2167
    dewopi2167 My last month's online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have. joined this job about 3 months ago and  in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website.........HERE══════►►► www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  5. dewopi2167
    dewopi2167 My last month's online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have. joined this job about 3 months ago and  in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website.........HERE══════►►► www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  6. MollyyDoscii
    Mollyyy You want to know me better ⚡⚡ Then do not wait and co︆︆py the link and call me.✅ Just be✅ =>> gg.gg/jtl1z
    ...show more
  7. fuydafemle
    fuydafemle Did you know there’s a “deep detox” you can do first thing in the morning to burn more fat? And the good news is It only takes 13-seconds! Here it is--->www.lifestylesreview.com
    ...show more
  8. Egge1976
    Egge1976 c­o­l­i­n. ­A­lt­h­ou­g­h R­o­b­ert`s ­Art­i­c­l­e ­is ­i­n­cr­e­d­i­b­l­e... ­o­n ­fr­i­d­Ay ­i ­g­ot ­A ­gr­e­At ­l­A­n­c­i­A Str­At­o­n ­A­ft­er ­h­Av­i­n­g ­m­A­d­e $8095 t­h­is ­m­o­nt­h ­A­n­d just ­ov­er 10­k t­h­is ­p­Ast ­m­o­nt­h. w­it­h­out ­A qu­est­i­o­n ­it ­is ­my ­f­Av­our­it­e-w­or­k ­iv­e ­ev­er ­d­o­n­e. ­i ­b­e­g­A­n t­h­is 5 ­m­o­nt­h ­sA­g­o ­A­n­d ­pr­etty ­mu­c­h str­A­i­g­ht ­Aw­Ay ­m­A­d­e ­mys­e­l­f ­m­or­e t­h­A­n $87... ­p/­h. ­i ­f­o­l­l­ow t­h­e ­i­nstru­ct­i­o­ns ­h­er­e, ­g­o t­o t­h­is s­it­e ­h­o­m­e t­A­b ­f­or ­m­or­e ­d­et­A­i­l HERE══════►►► www.fox200.com
    ...show more
  9. TeresaCam19
    TeresaLoney It is very boring for me, talk to me! ★★ Write me. ⚡ Maybe we will make friends ⚡⚡ ==>> gg.gg/jtl1z
    ...show more
  10. AnnelieseCute
    Anneliese Look what I can do,⚡⚡ I'm sure you will not regret! we will fun together. ➤➤ My cont︆︆acts ✅✅==>> bit.do/fGauR
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.