Search

Discover

NEWS

Beyonce shares powerful a capella version of Juneteenth track ‘Black Parade’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • June 25, 2020

A stripped back take on Beyonce's latest...

Beyoncé has dropped a new a capella rendition of ‘Black Parade’, the powerful new track she dropped last week to mark Juneteenth, the day commemorating the end of slavery in the US.

‘Black Parade’ is co-written by Jay-Z, as well as longtime collaborators Derek Dixie, Caso and Kaydence. It sees Beyoncé sings about her Southern heritage and womanhood.

The new version, exclusive to TIDAL, offers a stripped-back take on the track, allowing Beyonce’s powerful vocals to shine.
 

I’m goin’ back to the South, I’m goin’ back, back, back, back / Where my roots ain’t watered down, growin’, growin’, like a baobab tree,” she sings.

To tie in with the track’s release, she also launched ‘Black Parade’, a new initiative by the same name, to support Black-owned businesses.

The Black Parade website features a directory of Black-owned businesses, run through her BeyGOOD charitable foundation. All proceeds from the song benefit BeyGOOD’s Black Business Impact Fund.

Beyoncé has penned open letters and shared impassioned videos demanding justice for the deaths of both George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. The singer was vocal about the higher number of Black coronavirus deaths during Lady Gaga’s all-star ‘One World: Together At Home’ livestream earlier this year.

The post Beyonce shares powerful a capella version of Juneteenth track ‘Black Parade’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

6 7 10
  1. cavagi
    cavagi My last month paycheck was for 11000 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour.... click here ======►► W­w­w­.earn75.com
    ...show more
  2. BrendaHickox0
    BrendaHickox I quit working at shoprite and now I make $65-85 per/h. How? I'm working online! My work didn't exactly make me happy so I decided to take a chance on something new… after 4 years it was so hard to quit my day job but now I couldn't be happier. Here’s what I do….........► Www.BizSalary.com
    ...show more
  3. Miranzaa18
    Miraaa Hеy.I'm seаrсh a bаd bоy fоr relaхing tоgethеr ❤ I аm waiting you 💋 Seе me hеre ==>> kutt.it/VZnqK
    ...show more
  4. dewopi2167
    dewopi2167 My last month's online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have. joined this job about 3 months ago and  in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website.........HERE══════►►► www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  5. dewopi2167
    dewopi2167 My last month's online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have. joined this job about 3 months ago and  in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website.........HERE══════►►► www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  6. MollyyDoscii
    Mollyyy You want to know me better ⚡⚡ Then do not wait and co︆︆py the link and call me.✅ Just be✅ =>> gg.gg/jtl1z
    ...show more
  7. fuydafemle
    fuydafemle Did you know there’s a “deep detox” you can do first thing in the morning to burn more fat? And the good news is It only takes 13-seconds! Here it is--->www.lifestylesreview.com
    ...show more
  8. Egge1976
    Egge1976 c­o­l­i­n. ­A­lt­h­ou­g­h R­o­b­ert`s ­Art­i­c­l­e ­is ­i­n­cr­e­d­i­b­l­e... ­o­n ­fr­i­d­Ay ­i ­g­ot ­A ­gr­e­At ­l­A­n­c­i­A Str­At­o­n ­A­ft­er ­h­Av­i­n­g ­m­A­d­e $8095 t­h­is ­m­o­nt­h ­A­n­d just ­ov­er 10­k t­h­is ­p­Ast ­m­o­nt­h. w­it­h­out ­A qu­est­i­o­n ­it ­is ­my ­f­Av­our­it­e-w­or­k ­iv­e ­ev­er ­d­o­n­e. ­i ­b­e­g­A­n t­h­is 5 ­m­o­nt­h ­sA­g­o ­A­n­d ­pr­etty ­mu­c­h str­A­i­g­ht ­Aw­Ay ­m­A­d­e ­mys­e­l­f ­m­or­e t­h­A­n $87... ­p/­h. ­i ­f­o­l­l­ow t­h­e ­i­nstru­ct­i­o­ns ­h­er­e, ­g­o t­o t­h­is s­it­e ­h­o­m­e t­A­b ­f­or ­m­or­e ­d­et­A­i­l HERE══════►►► www.fox200.com
    ...show more
  9. TeresaCam19
    TeresaLoney It is very boring for me, talk to me! ★★ Write me. ⚡ Maybe we will make friends ⚡⚡ ==>> gg.gg/jtl1z
    ...show more
  10. hitmelodi
    hit Are you interested in Iranian music? Please join us hitmelodi.com/ b2n.ir/876613
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.