Beyonce shares powerful a capella version of Juneteenth track ‘Black Parade’

Beyoncé has dropped a new a capella rendition of ‘Black Parade’, the powerful new track she dropped last week to mark Juneteenth, the day commemorating the end of slavery in the US.

‘Black Parade’ is co-written by Jay-Z, as well as longtime collaborators Derek Dixie, Caso and Kaydence. It sees Beyoncé sings about her Southern heritage and womanhood.

“I’m goin’ back to the South, I’m goin’ back, back, back, back / Where my roots ain’t watered down, growin’, growin’, like a baobab tree,” she sings.

To tie in with the track’s release, she also launched ‘Black Parade’, a new initiative by the same name, to support Black-owned businesses.

The Black Parade website features a directory of Black-owned businesses, run through her BeyGOOD charitable foundation. All proceeds from the song benefit BeyGOOD’s Black Business Impact Fund.