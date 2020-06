Beyonce shares powerful a capella version of Juneteenth track ‘Black Parade’

Beyoncé has dropped a new a capella rendition of ‘Black Parade’, the powerful new track she dropped last week to mark Juneteenth, the day commemorating the end of slavery in the US.

‘Black Parade’ is co-written by Jay-Z, as well as longtime collaborators Derek Dixie, Caso and Kaydence. It sees Beyoncé sings about her Southern heritage and womanhood.

The new version, exclusive to TIDAL , offers a stripped-back take on the track, allowing Beyonce’s powerful vocals to shine.

“I’m goin’ back to the South, I’m goin’ back, back, back, back / Where my roots ain’t watered down, growin’, growin’, like a baobab tree,” she sings.

To tie in with the track’s release, she also launched ‘Black Parade’, a new initiative by the same name, to support Black-owned businesses.

The Black Parade website features a directory of Black-owned businesses, run through her BeyGOOD charitable foundation. All proceeds from the song benefit BeyGOOD’s Black Business Impact Fund.