Watch Pearl Jam play live for the first time in two years

By Jasper Bruce • June 25, 2020

It was also the band's first time playing music from 'Gigaton' live

Pearl Jam performed at virtual benefit concert All in WA last night (June 24). It was the band’s first public live performance in two years.

Members of the Seattle outfit performed from their respective homes. They were joined by former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist, Josh Klinghoffer, who was due to support the band on their international tour this year.

Fellow Seattle artists Sleater-Kinney, Macklemore and Sir Mix-A-Lot were among the other artists who performed during the All in WA livestream. The concert aimed to raise funds for coronavirus relief in Washington state.

Pearl Jam had planned to tour for much of 2020, following the release of their 11th album, ‘Gigaton’, in March. However, the band were forced to postpone all dates in accordance with coronavirus-imposed venue restrictions.

The All in WA benefit also marked the first time that Pearl Jam had played a track from ‘Gigaton’ live. Watch their performance of ‘Dance Of The Clairvoyants’ below:

The full concert is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

‘Gigaton’ is Pearl Jam’s first record in seven years. NME gave the album a three-star review, writing that ‘Gigaton’ “won’t change your life, but should boast enough vitriol to satisfy long-term fans”.

In April, Pearl Jam announced that the European leg of their ‘Gigaton’ tour, which had been scheduled to take place in June and July 2020, would instead take place in summer 2021. The band are yet to confirm exact tour dates.

On National Gun Violence Awareness Day (June 5), Pearl Jam shared the uncensored video clip for their hit ‘Jeremy’. The original video was unable to be released in 1992 due to TV censorship laws.

