Search

Discover

NEWS

Watch the first official trailer for Season Four of the ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Damian Jones • June 25, 2020

"Next year, unite and fight"

The first trailer for Season Four of The Handmaid’s Tale has been shared – warning spoilers follow.

The clip, which you can watch below, sets up the story to come after June (Elisabeth Moss) was shot and carried to safety by her fellow handmaids.

The minute-and-a-half teaser recaps the last season amid new footage of the upcoming one.

In Season Three, June led a rebellion to rescue the children of Gilead. But June isn’t content to rescue; she plans to dismantle the entire governmental structure of Gilead and change the country, once and for all.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Season Four of The Handmaid’s Tale will be delayed until 2021 in light of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Filming began in March, when production was halted after an intial two weeks on set in Canada due to the global lockdown. Filming is still yet to resume.

“We were two weeks into shooting when we shut down, so we didn’t get a lot in the can,” Moss, previously said.

Moss also said that production will also restart once the cast and crew have the assurance it is a safe working environment. “We want to go back to work because families have people to support and rent they need to pay, but at the same time no human’s life is worth a TV show,” she said. “We’re just trying to figure out how to do it safely for everybody.”

The Handmaid’s Tale was renewed for for a fourth season last July, ahead of the Season Three finale in August. Reviewing the final episodeNME called it “beautifully written” and said it “had the best dialogue exchanges of the season.”

The post Watch the first official trailer for Season Four of the ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

1 1 9
  1. hekerir280
    hekerir280 My friend’s step-mother makes $82/hour on the computer. She has been fired for seven months but last month her check was $19082 just working on the computer for a few hours. Check The Detail..........................Www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  2. cavagi
    cavagi My last month paycheck was for 11000 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour.... click here ======►► W­w­w­.earn75.com
    ...show more
  3. BrendaHickox0
    BrendaHickox I quit working at shoprite and now I make $65-85 per/h. How? I'm working online! My work didn't exactly make me happy so I decided to take a chance on something new… after 4 years it was so hard to quit my day job but now I couldn't be happier. Here’s what I do….........► Www.BizSalary.com
    ...show more
  4. Miranzaa18
    Miraaa Hеy.I'm seаrсh a bаd bоy fоr relaхing tоgethеr ❤ I аm waiting you 💋 Seе me hеre ==>> kutt.it/VZnqK
    ...show more
  5. dewopi2167
    dewopi2167 My last month's online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have. joined this job about 3 months ago and  in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website.........HERE══════►►► www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  6. MollyyDoscii
    Mollyyy You want to know me better ⚡⚡ Then do not wait and co︆︆py the link and call me.✅ Just be✅ =>> gg.gg/jtl1z
    ...show more
  7. fuydafemle
    fuydafemle Did you know there’s a “deep detox” you can do first thing in the morning to burn more fat? And the good news is It only takes 13-seconds! Here it is--->www.lifestylesreview.com
    ...show more
  8. Egge1976
    Egge1976 c­o­l­i­n. ­A­lt­h­ou­g­h R­o­b­ert`s ­Art­i­c­l­e ­is ­i­n­cr­e­d­i­b­l­e... ­o­n ­fr­i­d­Ay ­i ­g­ot ­A ­gr­e­At ­l­A­n­c­i­A Str­At­o­n ­A­ft­er ­h­Av­i­n­g ­m­A­d­e $8095 t­h­is ­m­o­nt­h ­A­n­d just ­ov­er 10­k t­h­is ­p­Ast ­m­o­nt­h. w­it­h­out ­A qu­est­i­o­n ­it ­is ­my ­f­Av­our­it­e-w­or­k ­iv­e ­ev­er ­d­o­n­e. ­i ­b­e­g­A­n t­h­is 5 ­m­o­nt­h ­sA­g­o ­A­n­d ­pr­etty ­mu­c­h str­A­i­g­ht ­Aw­Ay ­m­A­d­e ­mys­e­l­f ­m­or­e t­h­A­n $87... ­p/­h. ­i ­f­o­l­l­ow t­h­e ­i­nstru­ct­i­o­ns ­h­er­e, ­g­o t­o t­h­is s­it­e ­h­o­m­e t­A­b ­f­or ­m­or­e ­d­et­A­i­l HERE══════►►► www.fox200.com
    ...show more
  9. TeresaCam19
    TeresaLoney ⚡⚡You wants the short but memorable relations. ★★ We will have fun this night! ➤➤ I'm waiting✅✅ >> kutt.it/VZnqKj
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.