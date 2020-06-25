Watch the first official trailer for Season Four of the ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

The first trailer for Season Four of The Handmaid’s Tale has been shared – warning spoilers follow.

The clip, which you can watch below, sets up the story to come after June (Elisabeth Moss) was shot and carried to safety by her fellow handmaids.

The minute-and-a-half teaser recaps the last season amid new footage of the upcoming one.

In Season Three, June led a rebellion to rescue the children of Gilead. But June isn’t content to rescue; she plans to dismantle the entire governmental structure of Gilead and change the country, once and for all.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Season Four of The Handmaid’s Tale will be delayed until 2021 in light of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Filming began in March, when production was halted after an intial two weeks on set in Canada due to the global lockdown. Filming is still yet to resume.

“We were two weeks into shooting when we shut down, so we didn’t get a lot in the can,” Moss, previously said.

Moss also said that production will also restart once the cast and crew have the assurance it is a safe working environment. “We want to go back to work because families have people to support and rent they need to pay, but at the same time no human’s life is worth a TV show,” she said. “We’re just trying to figure out how to do it safely for everybody.”

The Handmaid’s Tale was renewed for for a fourth season last July, ahead of the Season Three finale in August. Reviewing the final episode, NME called it “beautifully written” and said it “had the best dialogue exchanges of the season.”

