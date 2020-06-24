Search

‘The Last Of Us Part II’ players are covering real songs in-game

June 24, 2020

Make the most of Ellie’s ability to play guitar

Players of Naughty Dog’s The Last Of Us Part II have been making their own covers of songs during their play-throughs, and it’s wonderful.

Towards the end of the first The Last Of Us game, Joel promises Ellie that he’ll teach her to play guitar after they’re done with their mission. Fast-forward a handful of years, and – this is barely a spoiler; Ellie has been shown playing guitar in multiple pre-release trailers – Joel makes good on that promise, as one of the earliest scenes in The Last Of Us Part II shows him gifting Ellie with an acoustic Taylor six-string.

Throughout the course of the second game, players are able to strum various chords to get Ellie to warm up. Hit the right notes, and a cutscene will begin, as Ellie sings one of the few songs Joel’s taught her. But if you don’t follow the notes as instructed, players will be able to play their own songs.

VG24/7 has recorded its own collection of covers using the mechanic, including ‘Californication by the Red Hot Chili Peppers and ‘Seven Nation Army’ by the White Stripes. Check out their mixtape below.

 

Other players have also been busy with the new feature, as Polygon points out, posting videos of their own renditions of beloved songs on Twitter, ranging from ‘Hotel California’ to ‘Here Comes The Sun’ and even ‘Canon In D’.


Naughty Dog’s The Last Of Us Part II is out now, exclusively on PlayStation 4. Check out Jordan Oloman’s five-star review of the game for NME here.

  martinmilk
    Martin Milk I love this game .. :P
  2. Miranzaa18
    Miraaa I am a cool gi︆︆rl💋 I love ho︆︆t boy:) My s︆︆nap,sk︆︆ype and p︆︆hone ❤ number at the li︆︆nk==>> bit.do/fF52m
