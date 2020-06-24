Search

Discover

NEWS

Paris Jackson shares unseen footage of father Michael, debuts new music

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Richards • June 24, 2020

Jackson has shared a new EP with boyfriend Gabriel Glenn as The Soundflowers

Paris Jackson has shared unseen footage of her father Michael, as well as debuting her own music for the first time.

The new footage comes as part of a trailer for Jackson’s new reality series Unfiltered: Paris Jackson And Gabriel Glenn, which is set to debut via Facebook Watch next week (June 30).

The footage shows Jackson as a child at home with her father, as she explains: “You see a kid grow up in the public eye, you forget that I am a human. I was against letting the world in because it wasn’t a choice. I wasn’t ready then. I feel like I’m ready now.”

Alongside the trailer, Jackson has debuted new music as part of The Soundflowers, a duo with her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn.

“When I met Gabe, I immediately just vibed and started making music,” she says of the collaboration. “I feel like we’re the same level of damaged. Gabe understands the pain I’ve gone through in my life and he’s helped me realise this is what I was born to do.”

Listen to The Soundflowers’ debut EP below.

A synopsis for the new show, which focuses on the process of creating the new EP, says it will “pull back the curtain with honest conversation surrounding topics that are central to their lives like spirituality, sexuality, music, family and more.”

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Jackson has signed on to play Jesus in the upcoming independent drama Habit.

Elsewhere, last month a $9.4 million legal ruling won by Quincy Jones in his battle with Michael Jackson’s estate over remixes of the late star’s music was overturned over three years after the initial victory.

The post Paris Jackson shares unseen footage of father Michael, debuts new music appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

3 3 7
  1. Miranzaa18
    Miraaa I am a cool gi︆︆rl💋 I love ho︆︆t boy:) My s︆︆nap,sk︆︆ype and p︆︆hone ❤ number at the li︆︆nk==>> bit.do/fF52m
    ...show more
  2. sijesa6370
    sijesa6370 My last month's online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have joined this job about 3 months ago and  in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website.........HERE══════►►► www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  3. sijesa6370
    sijesa6370 My last month's online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have joined this job about 3 months ago and  in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website.........HERE══════►►► www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  4. nekevoy414
    nekevoy414 My friend’s step-mother makes $82/hour on the computer. She has been fired for seven months but last month her check was $19082 just working on the computer for a few hours. Check The Detail..........................Www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  5. lagaba8
    lagaba Google pay 92$ per hour my last pay check was $8400 working 10 hours a week online. My younger brother friend has been averaging 18k for months now and he works about 24 hours a week. I cant believe how easy it was once I tried it out.This is what I do ......www.earn75.com
    ...show more
  6. Miranzaa18
    Miraaa Hey Man, 💚 I feel so boring today If u wanna fu︆︆ck me tonight just 💋vi︆︆sit my pro︆︆file ❤ ==>> bit.do/fF52m
    ...show more
  7. Steelaaa
    StellaDe Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> gg.gg/jqdl0
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.