Paris Jackson shares unseen footage of father Michael, debuts new music

Paris Jackson has shared unseen footage of her father Michael, as well as debuting her own music for the first time.

The new footage comes as part of a trailer for Jackson’s new reality series Unfiltered: Paris Jackson And Gabriel Glenn, which is set to debut via Facebook Watch next week (June 30).

The footage shows Jackson as a child at home with her father, as she explains: “You see a kid grow up in the public eye, you forget that I am a human. I was against letting the world in because it wasn’t a choice. I wasn’t ready then. I feel like I’m ready now.”

Alongside the trailer, Jackson has debuted new music as part of The Soundflowers, a duo with her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn.

“When I met Gabe, I immediately just vibed and started making music,” she says of the collaboration. “I feel like we’re the same level of damaged. Gabe understands the pain I’ve gone through in my life and he’s helped me realise this is what I was born to do.”

Listen to The Soundflowers’ debut EP below.

A synopsis for the new show, which focuses on the process of creating the new EP, says it will “pull back the curtain with honest conversation surrounding topics that are central to their lives like spirituality, sexuality, music, family and more.”

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Jackson has signed on to play Jesus in the upcoming independent drama Habit.

Elsewhere, last month a $9.4 million legal ruling won by Quincy Jones in his battle with Michael Jackson’s estate over remixes of the late star’s music was overturned over three years after the initial victory.

