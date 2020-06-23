Search

Discover

NEWS

Marcus Rashford helped by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation in successful school meals fight

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • June 23, 2020

Jay-Z is said to be "extremely proud" of the Manchester United star.

Marcus Rashford was reportedly aided in his free school meals fight by Roc Nation, after signing with Jay-Z‘s talent agency earlier this year.

The Man Utd striker won widespread praise last week after he spearheaded a campaign which forced the government to reverse their decision to not provide meals for disadvantaged children throughout the summer.

Although Rashford headed up the campaign, he was heavily supported by Roc Nation after signing with the agency in April.

p:nth-of-type(2)","sizes":[[8,8]],"hideOnSensitiveArticle":true,"relativePos":"after","additionalClass":"in-article","name":"div-gpt-ad-vip-slot","type":"VIP"}" data-gpt-placeholder="" data-response-start="3846.170000033453" data-type="gpt" data-requested="4071.589999832213" data-google-query-id="CMeX1OLyl-oCFU4E4AodVqEMUQ" data-timer-slot-rendered="7608.564999885857" data-rendered-width="8" data-rendered-height="8" data-response-end="13263.419999973848">

As The Telegraph reports, Jay-Z even contacted Rashford to say how “extremely proud” he was of his efforts.

Roc Nation Sports International President Michael Yormark said: “We don’t really consider ourselves a traditional agency – we really are a movement.

“We don’t tell anybody what to say and how to say it, all we do is try to amplify it.”

Yormark also praised Rashford for being a “shining example” of embodying Roc Nation’s focus of “protecting and defending those that can’t protect and defend themselves”.

He added: “Companies today want to align with people that are passionate about community, that want to take a stand against injustice, and so we encourage all of our clients to be aggressive in this space.”

Other football stars on Roc Nation’s roster include Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings. The organization is in charge of Rashford’s PR and marketing.

Jay-Z was previously pictured with Jay-Z at the Super Bowl in Miami, Florida last February.

The post Marcus Rashford helped by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation in successful school meals fight appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

5 4 7
  1. padav94106
    padav94106 My last month's online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have joined this job about 3 months ago and  in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website.........HERE══════►►► www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  2. padav94106
    padav94106 My last month's online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have joined this job about 3 months ago and  in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website.........HERE══════►►► www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  3. RonjaGirr
    Ronja Hey.I love se︆︆x and 💚 I love to su︆︆ck in public ❤places. Yes I am young 💋nym︆︆pho. 💚I аm waiting you here==>> gg.gg/jqdl0
    ...show more
  4. dirac5
    dirac my best friend’s sister-in-law makes $61 an hour on the computer. She has been out of work for 6 months but last month her pay check was $12632 just working on the computer for a few hours. visit the website check here————— E­a­r­n­7­5­.c­o­m
    ...show more
  5. yiledol
    yiledol Corona is big threat of the century which effect physically, mentally and financially/ To over cUsiouresome these difficulties and make full use of this hostage period and make online earning for more detail visit the given link:HERE→→→→→→www.lifestylesreview.com
    ...show more
  6. barbara.r.nichols
    BarbaraNichols I quit working at shoprite and now I make $65-85 per/h. How? I'm working online! My work didn't exactly make me happy so I decided to take a chance on something new… after 4 years it was so hard to quit my day job but now I couldn't be happier. Here’s what I do….........► Www.BizSalary.com
    ...show more
  7. GeorgeDSparacino
    GeorgeDSparacino I am making a good salary online from home.I’ve made 97,999 dollar.s so for last 5 months working online and I’m a full time student. I’m using an online business opportunity I’m just so happy that I found out about it…....... www.money87.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.