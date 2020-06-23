Search

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow share ‘Friends’ bloopers memories

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Ella Kemp • June 23, 2020

"We sat there like two nerds laughing at ourselves"

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow have shared memories of their time on Friends in a recent Variety Actors on Actors interview.

Reuniting over video chat for the series’ first at-home edition, the actresses recalled their first ever table read. “You were wearing an appropriate Phoebe Buffay –like a white linen, hippie shirt,” Aniston told Kudrow, “and you had a bunch of seashells and necklaces on.

“And you had your hair pulled up in two little clips, and you had these little blond tendrils.”

Aniston also explained how she rewatched bloopers with co-star Courteney Cox several years back. “We were trying to find something to reference, an old Friends thing,” Aniston said.

“And then we stumbled on — there’s bloopers online — and we sat there at the computer like two nerds watching these bloopers laughing at ourselves.”

Kudrow confirmed she also watches bloopers for hours at a time, but hasn’t revisited the show itself yet. “I didn’t want to ruin it,” she said.

“I don’t watch the show. I’m still not watching it in the hopes that one day we sit down and watch them together.”

Friends reunion special, a one-off unscripted episode with the cast, was due to air in April. Production was pushed back in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The episode is now due to film at the end of summer, to eventually air on WarnerMedia’s new streaming service HBO Max. The release date for the special remains unconfirmed.

