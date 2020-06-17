Search

Discover

NEWS

30 Rock to return to NBC for an hour-long special

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Jackson Langford • June 17, 2020

Coming back for a "first-of-its-kind upfront event" this July

NBC’s critically acclaimed comedy 30 Rock will return for an hour-long special in July, seven years after it went off the air.

The main cast of the show, including Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Jane Krakowski, Tracy Morgan and Jack McBrayer, will all be returning for the special event which is also set to double as an “upfront event” for NBCUniversal‘s 2020-21 television season.

“We’re all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC,” said 30 Rock executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock in a joint statement to Variety.

“To quote Kenneth the Page (played by McBrayer), there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone.”

“At NBCUniversal, we’re excited to produce an upfront that reflects a new reality and celebrates our relationship with viewers and advertisers alike,” said Linda Yaccarino, Chairman, Advertising and Partnerships at NBCUniversal in a statement.

“Historically, this event is about the future of programming; this year, it’s about the future of our industry — a future where we can meet audiences wherever they are, with the stories that move them.”

The event will air on NBC on Thursday July 16 at 8pm EST in the US. This special follows the reunion episode of fellow NBC sitcom Parks And Recreation, where Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman and company returned for a one-off episode with a brand new story.

The post 30 Rock to return to NBC for an hour-long special appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

3 6 5
  1. pomix41933
    pomix41933 My last month's online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have joined this job about 3 months ago and  in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website.........HERE══════►►► www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  2. xehey34665
    xehey34665 My friend’s step-mother makes $82/hour on the computer. She has been fired for seven months but last month her check was $19082 just working on the computer for a few hours. Check The Detail..........................Www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  3. AaronKRodriguez
    AaronKRodriguez ★I just got paid $6784 working off my laptop this month. And if you think that's cool, my divorced friend has twin toddlers and made over $9k her first month. It feels so good making so much money when other people have to work for so much less. This is what I do,:Joine now....... COPY ►www.money87.com
    ...show more
  4. yospobukki
    yospobukki [ Work At Home For USA ]Mʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴘᴀʏ ᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs $8471 working 9 hours a week online. My younger brothers friend has been averaging 12k for months now and he works about 29 hours a week. I ᴄᴀɴᴛ ʙᴇʟɪᴇᴠᴇ ʜᴏᴡ ᴇᴀsʏ ɪᴛ ᴡᴀs ᴏɴᴄᴇ I ᴛʀɪᴇᴅ ɪᴛ ᴏᴜᴛ......www.Lifestylesreview.com
    ...show more
  5. JenniferJPapineau
    JenniferJPapineau I get paid over $98 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I just got paid $ 8460 in my previous month It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it.....www.money87.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.