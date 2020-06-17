Search

The Wombats’ Murph announces debut solo album as Love Fame Tragedy

By Josh Martin • June 17, 2020

He's also released a new single, entitled '5150'

The Wombats’ Matthew “Murph” Murphy has announced his debut solo album under his Love Fame Tragedy moniker, entitled ‘Wherever I Go, I Want To Leave’.

The new record contains 17 tracks, combining his two EPs ‘I Don’t Want To Play The Victim, But I’m Really Good At It’ and ‘Five Songs To Briefly Fill The Void’ with seven new tracks.

To celebrate the announcement, Murphy has released a new single, entitled ‘5150’. Listen to it below:

The new song is named after the code used in California law for those who “present a danger to themselves or others due to signs of mental illness”.

“In this case it refers more to how I occasionally feel a need to escape, regardless of the repercussions,” Murphy said.

An animated music video from Jamie Mac, who previously worked with Murph on ‘Multiply’, will be released soon.

Love Fame Tragedy began in 2016 as an outlet for Murphy to record songs that didn’t fit in The Wombats’ fourth album ‘Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life’. Speaking about his side-project to NME last year, Murphy said: “It’s somewhere between Gorillaz and a solo project. I wanna keep collaborating and getting people on board, and if they’re around in the same vicinity and we can make it happen, that would be awesome.”

The forthcoming album, along with the previously released EPs, has a star-studded list of collaborations, including Pixies’ Joey Santiago, The Killers’ Mark Stoermer, Bastille’s Dan Smith, Eleanor Fletcher of Crystal Fighters, Joji Malani of Gang of Youths, alt-J’s Gus Unger-Hamilton and many more.

‘Wherever I Go, I Want To Leave’ will be released on July 10 via Good Soldier Songs/AWAL. Click here to pre-save the album.

The tracklist of Love Fame Tragedy’s ‘Wherever I Go, I Want To Leave’ is:

1. ‘5150’
2. ‘My Cheating Heart’
3. ‘Pills’
4. ‘Body Parts’
5. ‘Multiply’ feat. Jack River
6. ‘Hardcore’
7. ‘Everything Affects Me Now’
8. ‘You Take The Fun Out Of Everything’
9. ‘Please Don’t Murder Me (Part 2)’
10. ‘Backflip’
11. ‘Sharks’
12. ‘B Team’
13. ‘Pink Mist’
14. ‘Honeypie’
15. ‘The Sea Is Deep and The World Is Wide’
16. ‘Riding A Wave’
17. ‘Brand New Brain’

