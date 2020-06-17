Search

Discover

NEWS

Check out My Chemical Romance’s rescheduled US tour dates for 2021

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Tom Skinner • June 17, 2020

"Take care of each other and yourselves. We will see you soon"

My Chemical Romance have announced the rescheduled dates of their postponed US reunion tour – check them out below, along with the official statement.

Gerard Way and co. were initially due to kick off the stateside stint in Detroit, Michigan on September 9, with shows continuing throughout the month and into mid-October.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, however, these dates have been pushed back 12 months. The US tour will now begin on September 8, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In a statement issued this evening (June 16), My Chemical Romance wrote: “As a band, we are deeply aware of the profound problems and crucial issues the world is facing right now. These issues are all life-changing, and we have them in the forefront of our minds on a regular basis. All of our focus should be on making the world better in every way we can.

“We would never want to distract from the challenges we are facing right now, but we feel it is the right thing to let people know that we have rescheduled our shows, so that we can offer people a refund on tickets in these difficult financial times.”

MCR went on to say that all tickets for the 2020 dates would be honoured for the new shows. Refunds will be available from the point of purchase, should fans no longer be able to attend.

“It is a long time away, and there is so much for all of us to do to make the world a better place in the interim,” the group added. “We cannot wait to play for you. Take care of each other and yourselves. We will see you soon.”

The band had booked a series of shows in 2020, including a set of UK live dates at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes. Those gigs have since been rescheduled for 2021, as have the group’s gigs at the Eden Project in Cornwall and the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin.

Last December, My Chemical Romance made their long-awaited return to the stage with a packed out show in Los Angeles.

 

The post Check out My Chemical Romance’s rescheduled US tour dates for 2021 appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

5 7 5
  1. pomix41933
    pomix41933 My last month's online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have joined this job about 3 months ago and  in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website.........HERE══════►►► www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  2. xehey34665
    xehey34665 My friend’s step-mother makes $82/hour on the computer. She has been fired for seven months but last month her check was $19082 just working on the computer for a few hours. Check The Detail..........................Www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  3. AaronKRodriguez
    AaronKRodriguez ★I just got paid $6784 working off my laptop this month. And if you think that's cool, my divorced friend has twin toddlers and made over $9k her first month. It feels so good making so much money when other people have to work for so much less. This is what I do,:Joine now....... COPY ►www.money87.com
    ...show more
  4. yospobukki
    yospobukki [ Work At Home For USA ]Mʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴘᴀʏ ᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs $8471 working 9 hours a week online. My younger brothers friend has been averaging 12k for months now and he works about 29 hours a week. I ᴄᴀɴᴛ ʙᴇʟɪᴇᴠᴇ ʜᴏᴡ ᴇᴀsʏ ɪᴛ ᴡᴀs ᴏɴᴄᴇ I ᴛʀɪᴇᴅ ɪᴛ ᴏᴜᴛ......www.Lifestylesreview.com
    ...show more
  5. JenniferJPapineau
    JenniferJPapineau I get paid over $98 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I just got paid $ 8460 in my previous month It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it.....www.money87.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.