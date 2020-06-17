Check out My Chemical Romance’s rescheduled US tour dates for 2021

My Chemical Romance have announced the rescheduled dates of their postponed US reunion tour – check them out below, along with the official statement.

Gerard Way and co. were initially due to kick off the stateside stint in Detroit, Michigan on September 9, with shows continuing throughout the month and into mid-October.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, however, these dates have been pushed back 12 months. The US tour will now begin on September 8, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In a statement issued this evening (June 16), My Chemical Romance wrote: “As a band, we are deeply aware of the profound problems and crucial issues the world is facing right now. These issues are all life-changing, and we have them in the forefront of our minds on a regular basis. All of our focus should be on making the world better in every way we can.

“We would never want to distract from the challenges we are facing right now, but we feel it is the right thing to let people know that we have rescheduled our shows, so that we can offer people a refund on tickets in these difficult financial times.”

MCR went on to say that all tickets for the 2020 dates would be honoured for the new shows. Refunds will be available from the point of purchase, should fans no longer be able to attend.

“It is a long time away, and there is so much for all of us to do to make the world a better place in the interim,” the group added. “We cannot wait to play for you. Take care of each other and yourselves. We will see you soon.”

The band had booked a series of shows in 2020, including a set of UK live dates at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes. Those gigs have since been rescheduled for 2021, as have the group’s gigs at the Eden Project in Cornwall and the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin.

Last December, My Chemical Romance made their long-awaited return to the stage with a packed out show in Los Angeles.

