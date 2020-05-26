Watch Haim play ‘The Steps’ for Radio 1’s Big Weekend

– watch below.

The originally planned Big Weekend, which was set to come to Dundee’s Camperdown Park from May 22-24, was cancelled in March due to the ongoing fears around coronavirus.

However, an “online alternative” event was announced as a replacement, held across five virtual “stages” on the same weekend: the Radio 1 Stage, the Radio 1 Dance Stage, the Headliner Stage, the 1Xtra Stage and the BBC Music Introducing Stage.

Haim – made up of the Haim sisters Este, Danielle and Alana – are understood to be socially distancing in their own California homes during the pandemic. A clip of them performing ‘Don’t Wanna’, another single from their forthcoming third album ‘Women in Music Pt. III’, on James Corden’s talk show last week showed them playing it from separate locations.

‘The Steps’ is the fourth single released from the new album, which is out on June 26. ‘I Know Alone’, ‘Summer Girl’, ‘Hallelujah’, and ‘Now I’m In It’ have also been shared by the sisters.

Biffy Clyro, Sam Smith, Rita Ora, Anne-Marie, AITCH & AJ Tracey, Sean Paul, Niall Horan, Ellie Goulding, and Young T & Bugsey are on the bill for the Big Weekend, which finished today (May 24).

