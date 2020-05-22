Search

‘Fortnite’ set to host full-length screening of an “iconic” Christopher Nolan film

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Richards • May 22, 2020

The latest trailer for Nolan's upcoming film 'Tenet' was premiered in the game this week

An “iconic” Christopher Nolan film is set to be screened in full inside Fortnite.

It comes after the latest trailer for Nolan’s highly-anticipated new film Tenet premiered in-game last night (May 21).

During the event in which the Tenet trailer was first shown, games media host Geoff Keighley shared the news that Fortnite will host one of Nolan’s “iconic” films inside the game this summer.

“We will be screening an iconic Christopher Nolan full-length feature film right here on the big screen. Stay tuned for more details,” he then wrote on Twitter.

Detailing the process by which the new collaboration happened, Donald Mustard, Worldwide Creative Director at Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite, tweeted: “The idea of debuting the Tenet trailer came from a phone call with Christopher Nolan.

“We were all talking about our love of seeing new trailers in a THEATRE and how sad we were that we can’t do that right now – but how maybe this could be the next best thing. Hope you love it!”

Tenet is touted to be the first new Hollywood film to be shown in cinemas post-coronavirus. The film is currently scheduled for a July 17 release, and UK cinemas are expected to re-open the same month after the government confirmed proposals for a summer re-opening.

Fortnite recently hosted an in-game performance from Travis Scott, in which he premiered a brand new song.

The performance, dubbed a “musical journey”, broke the game’s streaming record, with 12.3 million viewers tuning in.

