Search

Discover

NEWS

‘Star Wars’ celebrates 40 years of ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ with time capsule website

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Richards • May 22, 2020

Featuring a special new poster, behind-the-scenes footage and more

This week (May 20) marks the 40th anniversary of classic Star Wars film The Empire Strikes Back, and a new time capsule website has been launched to celebrate.

The new website features behind-the-scenes footage, new artwork around the film and more.

Included in the new website is a specially designed poster by artist Matt Ferguson, as well as a series of archive interviews with George Lucas and the stars of the film which delve into the production of the classic 1980 movie.

Also included in the celebrations are Star Wars voice actor Sam Witwer and actor Rahul Kohli, who took part in a livestreamed screening of The Empire Strikes Back, which you can relive below.

Elsewhere, Star Wars have shared a new ‘Galaxy Of Adventures’ short based on the battle of Hoth, one of the series of animated shorts on Star Wars‘ kids’ YouTube channel.

Elsewhere in the Star Wars universe, Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi was recently confirmed to be directing a new Star Wars film.

The as-yet-untitled feature is the first major Star Wars film announcement since The Rise of Skywalker, and the news was revealed earlier this month as fans of the franchise celebrated ‘Star Wars Day’ — or May the Fourth.

Reviewing The Rise Of Skywalker, which came out last December, NME wrote: “It’s exciting, surprisingly funny and is stuffed with strong performances from its leading cast, especially John Boyega as Stormtrooper-turned-rebel Finn.

“Nearly all the unanswered questions are resolved and Skywalker feels sufficiently satisfying as a final chapter. It’s taken 42 years to get here, but (for now) the circle is finally complete.”

The post ‘Star Wars’ celebrates 40 years of ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ with time capsule website appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

4 5 5
  1. PamelaMistress
    Pamela Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick,💦💧 then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> v.ht/14l1
    ...show more
  2. yahel87486
    yahel87486 My neighbor’s mother makes $77 every hour on the internet. She has been laid off for 9 months but last month her pay was $19748 just working on the internet for a few hours. Just Visit………….. www.Richfly2.com
    ...show more
  3. pepak98425
    pepak98425 My best friend's sister-in-law makes $61 an hour on the computer. She has been out of work for 6 months but last month her pay check was $12632 just working on the computer for a few hours. Follow Instructions Here...................Www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  4. klais.f
    khoda hi my frinds If you want to know about internet business, please visit this site karinoacademy.ir
    ...show more
  5. JOHURUL
    ROKEJION T-shirt Vs High Quility T-shirt bit.ly/2LQIBbl
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.