Ludacris previews unreleased Lil Wayne collaboration during Nelly ‘VERZUZ’ battle

Ludacris has shared a preview of an unreleased Lil Wayne collaboration produced by Timbland – listen to it below.

It came as the DTP rapper faced off against Nelly in the latest ‘VERZUZ’ battle, which pits producers, songwriters and artists against each other in a rap battle style format on Instagram Live.

During a break in the battle due to internet issues on Nelly’s side, Ludacris played a track called ‘Silence Of The Lambs’.

Produced by Timbaland and featuring Lil Wayne, the track included references to Bill Cosby, R. Kelly and Roseanne Barr.

“I love R. Kelly, but around my daughters I’m not comfortable,” Luda raps in the opening verse, after dropping a lyrical reference to “Bill Huxtable.” He also declares that racists are still drinking “from Roseanne’s bar.”

On the hook Ludacris adds: “Rap brought me back to restore a little bit of balance, n***a.”

Listen to Luda’s preview of ‘Silence Of The Lambs’ below:

Ludacris previewed that with Timbaland and Lil Wayne during his #Verzuz battle with Nelly pic.twitter.com/FB7GRSWerq — Ton (@TonDreams) May 17, 2020

Luda also played part of an unreleased record he has with Chance The Rapper, who was among the commenters on Instagram during the battle.

Elsewhere during the battle, Ludacris hinted at having a full project with Timbland, telling viewers, “We got like 20 of these!”

It came a day after he told Kevin Hart during an Instagram Live chat that he and Tim had a bunch of new music on the way. “We’ve been writing so much music, man,” he said.

Last month, Usher, Lil Jon and Ludacris shared a new song entitled ‘SexBeat’, some 16 years after the trio collaborated on hits ‘Yeah!’ and ‘Lovers and Friends’.

The release of the song’s studio version came days after Lil Jon premiered the track during an online battle event hosted by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, in which the king of crunk faced off against T-Pain.

Lil Jon revealed during the stream that ‘SexBeat’ was recorded two years prior, and it took a lot of convincing for Usher to allow the rapper to premiere it over the stream.

