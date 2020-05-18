Search

Taylor Swift releases live cuts of ‘Lover’ tracks on streaming services

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Jackson Langford • May 18, 2020

Taken from her 'City Of Lover' concert in Paris

Taylor Swift has released a string of live versions of songs from her 2019 album ‘Lover’ on streaming services, coinciding with the premiere of her ‘City Of Lover Concert’ film.

The program, which aired on ABC in the US on the evening of May 17, will be made available globally on Disney+ from May 18.

Swift’s performance was filmed at the Olympia Music Hall in Paris last September, where she gave the live debut of some ‘Lover’ deep cuts.

Swift dropped the live version of ‘The Man’ earlier this year. Seven more songs from ‘Lover’ have been released on Spotify and Apple Music today, including ‘ME!’, ‘You Need To Calm Down’, ‘Death By A Thousand Cuts’, ‘The Archer’, ‘Daylight’, ‘Cornelia Street’ and the title track.

In a review of the Paris show, NME said: “The lyrics to each song – even those that have only been out a few weeks – are bellowed back to the singer, and revellers hush one another while Swift is talking so they can hear her better.”

Swift also gave another ‘Lover’ track its performance debut, when she played ‘Soon We’ll Be Better’ as part of the huge ‘One World: Together At Home’ coronavirus benefit concert with a lineup curated by Lady Gaga.

7 1 7
