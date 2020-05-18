‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ directors update fans on Netflix sequel

Directors of the upcoming Beverly Hills Cop sequel have shared an update on the status of the Netflix movie.

Starring Eddie Murphy as Detroit police detective Axel Foley, the Beverly Hills Cop franchise began in 1984, with the third and final movie released in 1994.

It was revealed last year that Netflix had signed a licensing deal with Paramount Pictures to make a fourth movie. Jerry Bruckheimer is back as producer and Murphy will reprise his role as Detective Foley.

Now, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who directed recent Bad Boys sequel, Bad Boys For Life, have revealed that a first draft of the script is in the works.

“We’re still involved in that project, and there’s a screenwriter now on it that’s going to try to write a first draft, or a first treatment at least with the story,” El Arbi told Digital Spy.



“So we’re going to see what the first version will be, but we’re very excited and hope that we can work with another icon like Eddie Murphy. That’d be great.”

Netflix will work with Murphy and Bruckheimer to produce the movie, with the option for a further sequel if the fourth movie does well.

“When I was a kid, it was one of my favorite movies. It was the quintessential Jerry Bruckheimer movie – a buddy cop, humor action movie. Bad Boys is a Beverly Hills Cop kind of movie. And of course, Eddie Murphy is an idol,” El Arbi continued.

Fallah added: “Yeah, he is the Godfather!”

Earlier this year it was revealed that Eddie Murphy had been quietly testing out new stand-up material in comedy clubs.

According to Page Six, the veteran comedian was sneaking into New York comedy clubs to perform new material in preparation for a forthcoming Netflix stand-up special.

The comedian told Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show last year that he’d inked a deal with the streaming giant. “I’m gonna start kinda working [it] out in the beginning of the year and then when it’s ready, you know, I’ll try to give myself eight or nine months to get it ready.”

