Katy Perry launches fifth album with empowering new single ‘Daisies’

Katy Perry has released ‘Daisies’, the first track from her upcoming fifth album.

The latest track from the singer is an empowering ode to the resilience of the human spirit, with Perry explaining that it reflects the importance of staying “true to the course you’ve set for yourself.”

“I wrote this song a couple months ago as a call to remain true to the course you’ve set for yourself, regardless of what others may think,” Perry wrote on Instagram.

“Recently, it has taken a new meaning for me, in light of what the whole world is experiencing. Each of us is one in more than seven billion, with our own story of strength and resilience to tell. DAISIES is out now. I hope it will be the soundtrack to goingfor your dreams now… especially the ones we left behind.”

It comes accompanied by a music video that mirrors the song, with Katy exploring a picturesque forest before eventually coming to rest among a field of daisies.

The track comes ahead of Perry’s fifth album, which will arrive on August 14 via Capitol. The confirmation of its release follows her confirmation that the follow up to 2017’s ‘Witness’ would arrive in 2020, regardless of the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Definitely have to stay creative,” she said.

“In California, you know, there’s going to be a lot of rules and ways of doing things – we’re not just going to go back to normal. I’m going to put out a record this year, quarantined or not, because we ain’t gonna let no coronavirus stop us from dancing, even if we’re dancing in our homes.”

Perry is also expecting her first child with fiancee Orlando Bloom.

