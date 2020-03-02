Search

Hilary Duff wants ‘Lizzie McGuire’ sequel moved from Disney+ so PG rating doesn’t “limit realities”

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Richards • March 02, 2020

"I’d be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating"

Hilary Duff has stated her desire to have the upcoming Lizzie McGuire sequel moved from Disney+ to Hulu.

The upcoming reboot, based on the Duff-starring show that ran for three years in the early 2000s, will currently come with a PG rating on Disney+.

Posting on Instagram, Duff has now asked Disney to move the upcoming film to Hulu in order to not “limit the realities” of the now-30-year-old McGuire with a PG rating.

“Was incredibly excited to launch ‘Lizzie’ on D+ and my passion remains!” the post begins. “However, I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans’ relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her.
 
https://www.instagram.com/p/B9IaC36pec0/
 
“I’d be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating. It’s important to me that just as her experiences as a preteen/teenager navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable.
 
“It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again.”
 
 
Disney+ is set to launch in the UK on March 31, including shows such as Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian.
 
One show that won’t be available on the UK arm of the new streamer, though, is The Simpsons. The iconic sitcom is being kept off the service due to rights restrictions.

