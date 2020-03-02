Hilary Duff has stated her desire to have the upcoming Lizzie McGuire sequel moved from Disney+ to Hulu.

The upcoming reboot, based on the Duff-starring show that ran for three years in the early 2000s, will currently come with a PG rating on Disney+.

Posting on Instagram, Duff has now asked Disney to move the upcoming film to Hulu in order to not “limit the realities” of the now-30-year-old McGuire with a PG rating.

“Was incredibly excited to launch ‘Lizzie’ on D+ and my passion remains!” the post begins. “However, I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans’ relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9IaC36pec0/

“I’d be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating. It’s important to me that just as her experiences as a preteen/teenager navigating life were authentic, her next chapters are equally as real and relatable.

“It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again.”

The post Hilary Duff wants ‘Lizzie McGuire’ sequel moved from Disney+ so PG rating doesn’t “limit realities” appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.