Hilary Duff wants ‘Lizzie McGuire’ sequel moved from Disney+ so PG rating doesn’t “limit realities”

"I’d be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating"
Hilary Duff has stated her desire to have the upcoming Lizzie McGuire sequel moved from Disney+ to Hulu.
The upcoming reboot, based on the Duff-starring show that ran for three years in the early 2000s, will currently come with a PG rating on Disney+.
Posting on Instagram, Duff has now asked Disney to move the upcoming film to Hulu in order to not “limit the realities” of the now-30-year-old McGuire with a PG rating.
