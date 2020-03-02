Search

Discover

NEWS

Drake shares two new songs – hear ‘When to Say When’ and ‘Chicago Freestyle’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Richards • March 02, 2020

Including nods to Jay-Z and Eminem

Drake has surprised released two new songs – listen to ‘When to Say When’ and ‘Chicago Freestyle’ below.

The new music is the Toronto rapper’s first new solo material since he shared freestyle ‘War’ on Christmas Eve last year.

‘When To Say When’ samples the same song used on JAY-Z track ‘Song Cry’, and the new double-video was filmed in the rapper’s home neighbourhood Marcy in Brooklyn.

‘Chicago Freestyle’, meanwhile, sees Drake paying tribute to Eminem. Watch the new video below.

The new songs come ahead of a new album that Drake has promised in 2020. Drake confirmed that he had started work on his next album back in April, telling the crowd at a London show that he aimed to return to the city with new material in 2020.

“I’mma go back to the crib and try to finish this album up so we can turn up in 2020,” he added when appearing alongside DaBaby for a surprise appearance at a recent Toronto show.

Drake released new album ‘Scorpion’ last year. In a three-star review of the album, NME’s Luke Morgan Britton wrote that the album “was supposed to be a victory lap, the coronation event for rap’s long-running heir apparent.

“Instead, ‘Scorpion’ sounds like Drake knowing that he’s won, cynically deciding not to challenge himself. Sure, the crown is still his, but to quote Drake’s own words on this album: ‘Is there more?'”

Back in January, Drake shared a surprise new track ‘Desires’ with frequent collaborator Future.

The post Drake shares two new songs – hear ‘When to Say When’ and ‘Chicago Freestyle’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

2 3 4
  1. MonicaTits
    Monica Hi .. 💋 do you mind being mast︆︆urbated together? 💥💦 write me here ==>> bit.do/fxfcB
    ...show more
  2. JohnKing58
    JohnKing Start generating extra cash online from hom emore than $22k by doing very easy work just in spare time. Last month i have got paid $22745 from this easy home job. Join this job right now and makes more cash every month online. Just follow web link here to get started......Open This Website ↠↠↠ ­­   www.foxnews44.com
    ...show more
  3. kakoci7
    kakoci7 I get paid over $87 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing►,,,,,💕,,,,,► www.Work46.com
    ...show more
  4. merryana1206
    merrywati susana hello im a blogger too...i found out your blog on google,its a nice blog,full of information and i like to read your article, keep work.. would you mind to visit my blog too and give some suggestion to improve my blog.. this is my blog address :<a href="seamlesstech.biz">Games Online dan Offline</a><a href="cheapraybans.com.co">Kacamata Rayban</a><a href="michaelkorsoutletstores.us">Michaelkors Outlet</a><a href="ilovesaude.com">vitamin dan suplemen</a><a href="mamayaloloco.com/blog">Ibu dan Anak</a><a href="avril-images.net">Avril Lavigne Fanpage</a><a href="encuentro.social">Politik dalam dan luar negeri</a><a href="pinstripesandtweed.com">Fashion Article</a><a href="hdwallpaper.us/blog">Real Estate Property</a>thank you.
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.