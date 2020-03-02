Search

Discover

NEWS

Ozzy Osbourne stars in bloody new 8-bit video game ‘Legend Of Ozzy’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Richards • March 02, 2020

Catch as much blood as you can or the Ozzy-bat will die

Ozzy Osbourne is the focus of a new 8-bit video game called Legend Of Ozzy.

The new game follows the release of Osbourne’s new album ‘Ordinary Man’, his first solo effort in a decade.

The aim of the game is to catch as much blood as you can, keeping your Ozzy-bat alive, while killing monsters and avoiding wolves, devils and other creepy foes will earn you health points. Play it here.

NME gave ‘Ordinary Man’ a five-star review, with Jordan Bassett writing: “the metal icon has quicksilver in his veins on first album in a decade.

“Undimmed by ill health and still having an absolute blast, the Wizard of Ozz remains a force to be reckoned with on his uproarious 12th solo album.”

Ozzy Osbourne. Credit: Press

The release of the new album follows Osbourne’s recent revelation that he’s been suffering with Parkinson’s disease since 2003.

Osbourne recently called 2019 the “longest, most painful and miserable” year of his life, as health setbacks forced him to postpone a huge world tour.

The Black Sabbath legend was hospitalised in February 2019 with pneumonia after a severe bout of flu. In April of the same year, he fell in the middle of the night while going to the toilet, which impacted metal rods that were implanted after a motorbike accident in 2003.

In a recent NME Big Read interview, Osbourne reflected on his recent ill health, saying that the creation of new album ‘Ordinary Man’ “saved [his] life”.

“I was feeling sorry for myself, miserable and in fucking agony,” he said. “I’ve never been laid up for a year in my life and still been in so much pain at the end of it, but Andrew Watt and fucking Post Malone and my daughter Kelly got me going in the right direction.

“If it’s not a big hit that’s fine, but this album is quite possibly one of the most important albums I’ve ever made because it saved my life.”

The post Ozzy Osbourne stars in bloody new 8-bit video game ‘Legend Of Ozzy’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

1 2 5
  1. Mathewprince
    Mathew Prince My sister's boyfriend (she has two) is secretly stealing $1 a day from an arby's cash register. find out how YOU can get arby's money here: hyperurl.co/ah0y5w
    ...show more
  2. MonicaTits
    Monica Hi .. 💋 do you mind being mast︆︆urbated together? 💥💦 write me here ==>> bit.do/fxfcB
    ...show more
  3. JohnKing58
    JohnKing Every month I am earning online more than $8650 by doing a very simply online job from my home. By doing this in my part time I was able to save enough to buy me a new car in just a few months. This is so freaking easy that everyone should try it... Start making some dollars online today by following instructions on this website ==>>HERE→→→→→    www.foxnews44.com
    ...show more
  4. kakoci7
    kakoci7 I get paid over $87 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing►,,,,,💕,,,,,► www.Work46.com
    ...show more
  5. merryana1206
    merrywati susana hello im a blogger too...i found out your blog on google,its a nice blog,full of information and i like to read your article, keep work.. would you mind to visit my blog too and give some suggestion to improve my blog.. this is my blog address :<a href="seamlesstech.biz">Games Online dan Offline</a><a href="cheapraybans.com.co">Kacamata Rayban</a><a href="michaelkorsoutletstores.us">Michaelkors Outlet</a><a href="ilovesaude.com">vitamin dan suplemen</a><a href="mamayaloloco.com/blog">Ibu dan Anak</a><a href="avril-images.net">Avril Lavigne Fanpage</a><a href="encuentro.social">Politik dalam dan luar negeri</a><a href="pinstripesandtweed.com">Fashion Article</a><a href="hdwallpaper.us/blog">Real Estate Property</a>thank you.
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.