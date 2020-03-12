Search

Willow Smith is trapping herself in a box for 24 hours to raise awareness of anxiety

By Charlotte Krol • March 12, 2020

"Wouldn’t it be so interesting if we could personify this experience?"

Willow Smith will shut herself away in a box for 24 hours to artistically express what her experience with anxiety is like.

The TV star, film actress and musician will join her boyfriend and fellow creative all-rounder Tyler Cole for a performance art piece titled ‘The Anxiety’. It will be on display at the Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art from today (March 12) at 9pm local time.

Museum guests will be able to watch the pair – who are separated from them by a glass pane – go through eight emotional stages of anxiety inside a box formed by three canvas walls. Smith and Cole will write affirmations on the canvas walls and paint but do not plan on speaking for the entire 24 hours.

The performance comes ahead of the duo’s collaborative album ‘The Anxiety’, which is released tomorrow (March 13).

In an interview with the LA Times, Smith said: “We might grunt or scream – it’s going to be very primal,” adding that the idea came from recording their record.

“We were like, ‘Wouldn’t it be so interesting if we could personify this experience? Starting from being scared and feeling alone and moving to a place of acceptance and joy?’

“We understand this is a very sensitive subject,” Smith continued. “And we don’t want to be like, ‘Our experience is the experience.’ This is just us expressing our personal experience with this.”

Smith released her third album ‘Willow’ last year. In a three-star review NME wrote: “This dreamy, spacey, shamanistic R&B album is both slight and well-realised, proof that Willow’s talented enough to stand apart from her dynastic family.”

