Search

Discover

NEWS

Lady Gaga announces new anthology book ‘Channel Kindness’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Damian Jones • March 12, 2020

The collection compiles “inspirational stories written by young people”

Lady Gaga has announced plans to release a new anthology book.

Titled Channel Kindness: Stories of Kindness and Community, the book compiles “inspirational stories written by young people” along with “personal notes of empowerment”.

According to a synopsis: “The stories in Channel Kindness include a young writer who discovered the power of self-love after being bullied at school, someone who started a movement to lift the stigma around mental health, and another who created safe spaces for LGBTQ youth.”

Set to be published through her Born This Way Foundation, Channel Kindness is due out on September 22.

Gaga detailed the book to O, the Oprah Magazine, describing the project as “the embodiment of the everyday acts of kindness that uplift communities and instil a sense of hope in each of us.”

She added: “If these stories inspire one act of kindness, then we’ve accomplished our mission. We can’t do it alone, and here is a book that shows we aren’t.”

The singer also recently announced her new album ‘Chromatica’ following on from the release of its lead single ‘Stupid Love’ last week. ‘Chromatica’ is due to be released on April 10.

Gaga also recently announced ‘The Chromatica Ball Tour’, with dates confirmed in Paris, London, Boston, Toronto, Chicago and New Jersey. The London show will see Gaga performing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 30.

The post Lady Gaga announces new anthology book ‘Channel Kindness’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

3 2 4
  1. JennyTeacher18
    Jenny Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> bit.do/fyV8L
    ...show more
  2. wasexil198
    wasexil1 My Boy pal makes $seventy five/hour at the internet. he has been without a assignment for six months however remaining month his pay have become $16453 genuinely working at the internet for some hours. immediately from the source............www.mywork5.com
    ...show more
  3. suhardibku
    suhardib hello im a blogger too...i found out your blog on google,its a nice blog, full of information and i like to read your article, keep work.. would you mind to visit my blog too and give some suggestion to improve my blog.. this is my blog address : <a href="seamlesstech.biz">Games Online dan Offline</a><a href="cheapraybans.com.co">Kacamata Rayban</a><a href="michaelkorsoutletstores.us">Michaelkors Outlet</a><a href="ilovesaude.com">vitamin dan suplemen</a><a href="mamayaloloco.com/blog">Ibu dan Anak</a><a href="avril-images.net">Avril Lavigne Fanpage</a><a href="encuentro.social">Politik dalam dan luar negeri</a><a href="pinstripesandtweed.com">Fashion Article</a><a href="hdwallpaper.us/blog">Real Estate Property</a>thank you.
    ...show more
  4. CarolynAGuthrie
    CarolynAGuthrie My last month paycheck was for 11000 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour.... click here ====►► www.bayusd11.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.