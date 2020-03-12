Search

Watch Coldplay’s ‘Animal Farm’ inspired video for ‘Trouble In Town’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • March 12, 2020

Set in a dystopian world populated by politician pigs, street-hustling foxes and snow leopard police officers

Coldplay have released the Animal Farm inspired video for their song ‘Trouble In Town’ — check out the dystopian clip below.

The track is the fifth single to be released from the band’s eighth studio album ‘Everyday Life’.

Taking its cues from George Orwell’s political satire Animal Farm, the Aoife McCardle-directed clip for ‘Trouble In Town’ is an unsettling affair.

Set in a dystopian world populated by anthropomorphised animals, the video features politician pigs, street-hustling foxes and an overzealous snow leopard police officer.

Proceeds from ‘Trouble In Town’ and its accompanying video will be split between two organisations: the Innocence Project, which works to overturn wrongful convictions in the US, and ACFS, a charity for vulnerable children in South Africa. Some of the children involved in the latter provided vocals for ‘Trouble In Town’.

Earlier this week Coldplay’s Tiny Desk concert was released, featuring a cover of Prince’s ‘1999’.

Frontman Chris Martin and guitarist Jonny Buckland were joined for the intimate performance by the nine-piece choir For Love, with their short set also including songs from Coldplay’s back catalogue and their new album.

