Watch Billie Eilish deliver powerful message against body-shaming in arena tour video

Billie Eilish premiered a powerful video message speaking out against body-shaming during the opening show of her world tour in Miami last night (March 9).

The singer kicked off her ‘Where Do We Go?’ world tour at the American Airlines Arena in the Florida city yesterday.

During an interlude in last night’s gig, a video clip starring Eilish was projected onto the big screens in the arena.

Narrating the visuals — which present the singer wearing a vest before she then strips off to her bra and sinks into water — Eilish called out those who have body-shamed her, asking: “The body I was born with – is it not what you wanted?”

“You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body,” Eilish begins the clip, which you can watch below, by saying.

“Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me — but I feel you watching.

“Always, and nothing I do goes unseen, so while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sigh of relief, if I lived by them, I’d never be able to move.”

Eilish then asks: “Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips?

“The body I was born with – is it not what you wanted? If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I’m a slut. Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge it and judge me for it. Why?”

Eilish finishes the clip by warning against making “assumptions about people based on their size”.

“We decide who they are. We decide what they’re worth,” she cautions. “If I wear more; if I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means?

“Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?”

Billie shows off her body during powerful interlude on the “WHERE DO WE GO? WORLD TOUR” (1/2) pic.twitter.com/4jKl4LXTcF — Billie Eilish Updates (@eilishupdates) March 10, 2020

The ‘Where Do We Go?’ tour continues in Orlando tonight (March 10). It’ll visit Manchester, Birmingham and London in July for a series of dates.

Yesterday James Blake released a video of his cover of Eilish’s single ‘When The Party’s Over’.

