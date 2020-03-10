Dave Grohl on new Foo Fighters album: “It’s gonna bring everyone’s fucking hearts together “

Dave Grohl has opened up on Foo Fighters‘ forthcoming tenth album, and says it is filled with choruses that will “bring everyone’s fucking hearts together.”

The Foos frontman revealed last month that the band had finished work on the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Concrete & Gold‘ as they prepare to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

Now, Grohl has teased that the record is “unlike anything we’ve ever done”.

He told Kerrang: “I’m fucking excited for people to hear it and I can’t wait to jump on that fucking stage to play it.

“There are choruses on this record that 50-fucking-thousand people are gonna sing, and it’s gonna bring everyone’s fucking hearts together in that moment. And that’s what it’s all about.”

Looking back on their 25 years together, Dave reflected: “Honestly, it doesn’t feel like we’ve been doing this for 25 fucking years. It’s funny, some people measure time in days and months and years. But with me, I measure time in musical terms. When I think about 1995 to ’96, that was one thing. When I think of ’90 to ’99, that’s another, and so on.

“I see my life in these markers that are represented by our music. I feel like I’ve been writing this big story, and specific lyrics and songs relate to specific things that happened to me at those times.”

Grohl didn’t provide an album title nor a release date for the new album, but with a slew of festival dates across the US and Europe this summer, it seems like the wait for Foos fans won’t be too long.

The veteran rocker previously teased that the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Concrete & Gold’ will be “fucking weird”.

